Visualiza la ventana de diálogo que contiene los datos de usuario.

void  Alert(
   argument,     // el primer valor
   ...           // siguientes valores
   );

Parámetros

argument

[in]  Cualquier valor separado por comas. Para separar la información mostrada en varias líneas se puede usar el símbolo de avance de líneas "\n" o "\r\n". El número de parámetros no puede superar 64.

Valor devuelto

No hay valor devuelto.

Nota

No se puede pasar los arrays a la función Alert(). Los arrays deben visualizarse elemento por elemento. Los datos del tipo double se visualizan con 8 dígitos decimales después del punto, los del tipo float - con 5 dígitos decimales después del punto. Para visualizar los números reales con otra precisión o en formato científico hace falta usar la función DoubleToString().

Los datos del tipo bool se visualizan como cadenas "true" o "false". Las fechas se visualizan como YYYY.MM.DD HH:MI:SS. Para conseguir otro formato de fecha hay que usar la función TimeToString(). Los datos del tipo color se visualizan como cadena R,G,B, o usando el nombre del color si está presente en el juego de colores.

Durante el trabajo en el Probador de Estrategias la función Alert() no se ejecuta.

Ejemplo:

//--- enums
enum ENUM_INTERSECT_DIRECTION
  {
   INTERSECT_DIRECTION_NONE0,  // no hay cruce
   INTERSECT_DIRECTION_UP  = 1,  // cruce hacia arriba
   INTERSECT_DIRECTION_DOWN=-1,  // cruce hacia abajo
  };
 
//--- input parameters
input    uint               InpPeriod = 10;            // MA Period
input    int                InpShift  = 0;             // MA Shift
input    ENUM_MA_METHOD     InpMethod = MODE_SMA;      // MA Method
input    ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpPrice  = PRICE_CLOSE;   // MA Applied price
 
//--- global variables
int      ExtMaHandle;
int      ExtMaPeriod;
double   ExtData[2];
MqlRates ExtRates[2];
 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- el periodo de cálculo de la media móvil será igual al valor por defecto (10) si se especifica cero en el parámetro de entrada
   ExtMaPeriod=int(InpPeriod<1 ? 10 : InpPeriod);
//--- creamos un manejador del indicador Moving Average con los parámetros especificados
   ExtMaHandle=iMA(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,ExtMaPeriod,InpShift,InpMethod,InpPrice);
   ResetLastError();
   if(ExtMaHandle==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      PrintFormat("Failed to create iMA() handle. Error code: %d",GetLastError());
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
     
//--- obtenemos la hora de la última actualización de precios
   datetime tick_time=TickTime();
//--- obtenemos los datos de la media móvil y los datos de precio de las dos últimas barras
   if(GetData(ExtMaHandle,ExtData,ExtRates) && tick_time!=0)
     {
      //--- si el precio está por encima de la media móvil
      if(ExtRates[1].close>ExtData[1])
        {
         //--- creamos un texto de mensaje y mostramos Alert
         string message=StringFormat("Bar time: %s. The price is above the moving average",TimeToString(ExtRates[1].time));
         Alert(message+" at "+TimeToString(tick_time,TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS));
         /*
        Resultado:
         AlertBar time2024.02.16 18:00The price is above the moving average at 2024.02.16 18:47:43
         */
        }
      else
        {
         //--- si el precio está por debajo de la media móvil
         if(ExtRates[1].close<ExtData[1])
           {
            //--- creamos un texto de mensaje y mostramos Alert
            string message=StringFormat("Bar time: %s. The price is below the moving average.",TimeToString(ExtRates[1].time));
            Alert(message+" at "+TimeToString(tick_time,TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS));
            /*
           Resultado:
            AlertBar time2024.02.16 19:00The price is below the moving average at 2024.02.16 19:33:14
            */
           }
         else
           {
            //--- creamos un texto de mensaje y mostramos Alert
            string message=StringFormat("Bar time: %s. The price and moving average are equal.",TimeToString(ExtRates[1].time));
            Alert(message+" at "+TimeToString(tick_time,TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS));
            /*
           Resultado:
            AlertBar time2024.02.16 20:00The price and moving average are equal at 2024.02.16 20:12:22
            */
           }
        }
     }
     
//--- сon éxito
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
   ResetLastError();
//--- obtenemos los datos de la media móvil y los datos de precio de las dos últimas barras
   if(!GetData(ExtMaHandle,ExtData,ExtRates))
      return;
//--- obtenemos la dirección en que el precio cruza la media móvil en la barra actual
   ENUM_INTERSECT_DIRECTION intersect=GetIntersectDirection(ExtData,ExtRates);
 
//--- variable para guardar el mensaje anterior
   static string message_prev="";
 
//--- si el precio ha cruzado la media móvil en la barra actual de abajo hacia arriba
   if(intersect==INTERSECT_DIRECTION_UP)
     {
      //--- obtenemos la hora del tick en el que se ha producido el cruce
      datetime tick_time=TickTime();
      if(tick_time==0)
         return;
      //--- creamos un texto de mensaje
      string message=StringFormat("Bar time: %s. The price crossed the MA from bottom to top",TimeToString(ExtRates[1].time));
      //--- si el mensaje pasado es igual al actual, mostramos Alert con el mensaje y la hora del tick
      if(message!=message_prev)
        {
         Alert(message+" at "+TimeToString(tick_time,TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS));
         message_prev=message;
         /*
        Resultado:\
         AlertBar time2024.02.16 09:00The price crossed the MA from bottom to top at 2024.02.16 09:20:35
         */
        }
     }
 
//--- si el precio ha cruzado la media móvil en la barra actual de arriba hacia abajo
   if(intersect==INTERSECT_DIRECTION_DOWN)
     {
      //--- obtenemos la hora del tick en el que se ha producido el cruce
      datetime tick_time=TickTime();
      if(tick_time==0)
         return;
      //--- creamos un texto de mensaje
      string message=StringFormat("Bar time: %s. The price crossed the MA from top to bottom",TimeToString(ExtRates[1].time));
      //--- si el mensaje pasado es igual al actual, mostramos Alert con el mensaje y la hora del tick
      if(message!=message_prev)
        {
         Alert(message+" at "+TimeToString(tick_time,TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS));
         message_prev=message;
         /*
        Resultado:\
         AlertBar time2024.02.16 10:00The price crossed the MA from top to bottom at 2024.02.16 10:42:15
         */
        }
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Obtiene los datos del precio y las medias móviles en arrays      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool GetData(int handle,double &ma_data[],MqlRates &price_data[])
  {
   ResetLastError();
//--- obtenemos los datos de la media móvil de las dos últimas barras
   if(CopyBuffer(handle,0,0,2,ma_data)!=2)
     {
      PrintFormat("CopyBuffer() failed. Error code: %d",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- obtenemos los datos de precio de las dos últimas barras
   if(CopyRates(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,0,2,price_data)!=2)
     {
      PrintFormat("CopyRates() failed. Error code: %d",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
 
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Retorna la dirección en que el precio cruza una media móvil      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
ENUM_INTERSECT_DIRECTION GetIntersectDirection(double &ma_data[],MqlRates &price_data[])
  {
   double ma0=ma_data[1];
   double ma1=ma_data[0];
   double close0=price_data[1].close;
   double close1=price_data[0].close;
 
   if(close1<=ma1 && close0>ma0)
      return(INTERSECT_DIRECTION_UP);
   else
     {
      if(close1>=ma1 && close0<ma0)
         return(INTERSECT_DIRECTION_DOWN);
      else
         return(INTERSECT_DIRECTION_NONE);
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Retorna la hora del tick en segundos                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
datetime TickTime()
  {
   MqlTick tick={};
 
   ResetLastError();
   if(!SymbolInfoTick(Symbol(),tick))
     {
      PrintFormat("SymbolInfoTick() failed. Error code: %d",GetLastError());
      return(0);
     }
 
   return(tick.time);
  }