//--- enums

enum ENUM_INTERSECT_DIRECTION

{

INTERSECT_DIRECTION_NONE= 0, // no hay cruce

INTERSECT_DIRECTION_UP = 1, // cruce hacia arriba

INTERSECT_DIRECTION_DOWN=-1, // cruce hacia abajo

};



//--- input parameters

input uint InpPeriod = 10; // MA Period

input int InpShift = 0; // MA Shift

input ENUM_MA_METHOD InpMethod = MODE_SMA; // MA Method

input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpPrice = PRICE_CLOSE; // MA Applied price



//--- global variables

int ExtMaHandle;

int ExtMaPeriod;

double ExtData[2];

MqlRates ExtRates[2];



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Expert initialization function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

//--- el periodo de cálculo de la media móvil será igual al valor por defecto (10) si se especifica cero en el parámetro de entrada

ExtMaPeriod=int(InpPeriod<1 ? 10 : InpPeriod);

//--- creamos un manejador del indicador Moving Average con los parámetros especificados

ExtMaHandle=iMA(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,ExtMaPeriod,InpShift,InpMethod,InpPrice);

ResetLastError();

if(ExtMaHandle==INVALID_HANDLE)

{

PrintFormat("Failed to create iMA() handle. Error code: %d",GetLastError());

return(INIT_FAILED);

}



//--- obtenemos la hora de la última actualización de precios

datetime tick_time=TickTime();

//--- obtenemos los datos de la media móvil y los datos de precio de las dos últimas barras

if(GetData(ExtMaHandle,ExtData,ExtRates) && tick_time!=0)

{

//--- si el precio está por encima de la media móvil

if(ExtRates[1].close>ExtData[1])

{

//--- creamos un texto de mensaje y mostramos Alert

string message=StringFormat("Bar time: %s. The price is above the moving average",TimeToString(ExtRates[1].time));

Alert(message+" at "+TimeToString(tick_time,TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS));

/*

Resultado:

Alert: Bar time: 2024.02.16 18:00. The price is above the moving average at 2024.02.16 18:47:43

*/

}

else

{

//--- si el precio está por debajo de la media móvil

if(ExtRates[1].close<ExtData[1])

{

//--- creamos un texto de mensaje y mostramos Alert

string message=StringFormat("Bar time: %s. The price is below the moving average.",TimeToString(ExtRates[1].time));

Alert(message+" at "+TimeToString(tick_time,TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS));

/*

Resultado:

Alert: Bar time: 2024.02.16 19:00. The price is below the moving average at 2024.02.16 19:33:14

*/

}

else

{

//--- creamos un texto de mensaje y mostramos Alert

string message=StringFormat("Bar time: %s. The price and moving average are equal.",TimeToString(ExtRates[1].time));

Alert(message+" at "+TimeToString(tick_time,TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS));

/*

Resultado:

Alert: Bar time: 2024.02.16 20:00. The price and moving average are equal at 2024.02.16 20:12:22

*/

}

}

}



//--- сon éxito

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Expert tick function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnTick()

{

ResetLastError();

//--- obtenemos los datos de la media móvil y los datos de precio de las dos últimas barras

if(!GetData(ExtMaHandle,ExtData,ExtRates))

return;

//--- obtenemos la dirección en que el precio cruza la media móvil en la barra actual

ENUM_INTERSECT_DIRECTION intersect=GetIntersectDirection(ExtData,ExtRates);



//--- variable para guardar el mensaje anterior

static string message_prev="";



//--- si el precio ha cruzado la media móvil en la barra actual de abajo hacia arriba

if(intersect==INTERSECT_DIRECTION_UP)

{

//--- obtenemos la hora del tick en el que se ha producido el cruce

datetime tick_time=TickTime();

if(tick_time==0)

return;

//--- creamos un texto de mensaje

string message=StringFormat("Bar time: %s. The price crossed the MA from bottom to top",TimeToString(ExtRates[1].time));

//--- si el mensaje pasado es igual al actual, mostramos Alert con el mensaje y la hora del tick

if(message!=message_prev)

{

Alert(message+" at "+TimeToString(tick_time,TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS));

message_prev=message;

/*

Resultado:\

Alert: Bar time: 2024.02.16 09:00. The price crossed the MA from bottom to top at 2024.02.16 09:20:35

*/

}

}



//--- si el precio ha cruzado la media móvil en la barra actual de arriba hacia abajo

if(intersect==INTERSECT_DIRECTION_DOWN)

{

//--- obtenemos la hora del tick en el que se ha producido el cruce

datetime tick_time=TickTime();

if(tick_time==0)

return;

//--- creamos un texto de mensaje

string message=StringFormat("Bar time: %s. The price crossed the MA from top to bottom",TimeToString(ExtRates[1].time));

//--- si el mensaje pasado es igual al actual, mostramos Alert con el mensaje y la hora del tick

if(message!=message_prev)

{

Alert(message+" at "+TimeToString(tick_time,TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS));

message_prev=message;

/*

Resultado:\

Alert: Bar time: 2024.02.16 10:00. The price crossed the MA from top to bottom at 2024.02.16 10:42:15

*/

}

}

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Obtiene los datos del precio y las medias móviles en arrays |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool GetData(int handle,double &ma_data[],MqlRates &price_data[])

{

ResetLastError();

//--- obtenemos los datos de la media móvil de las dos últimas barras

if(CopyBuffer(handle,0,0,2,ma_data)!=2)

{

PrintFormat("CopyBuffer() failed. Error code: %d",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- obtenemos los datos de precio de las dos últimas barras

if(CopyRates(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,0,2,price_data)!=2)

{

PrintFormat("CopyRates() failed. Error code: %d",GetLastError());

return(false);

}



return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Retorna la dirección en que el precio cruza una media móvil |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

ENUM_INTERSECT_DIRECTION GetIntersectDirection(double &ma_data[],MqlRates &price_data[])

{

double ma0=ma_data[1];

double ma1=ma_data[0];

double close0=price_data[1].close;

double close1=price_data[0].close;



if(close1<=ma1 && close0>ma0)

return(INTERSECT_DIRECTION_UP);

else

{

if(close1>=ma1 && close0<ma0)

return(INTERSECT_DIRECTION_DOWN);

else

return(INTERSECT_DIRECTION_NONE);

}

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Retorna la hora del tick en segundos |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

datetime TickTime()

{

MqlTick tick={};



ResetLastError();

if(!SymbolInfoTick(Symbol(),tick))

{

PrintFormat("SymbolInfoTick() failed. Error code: %d",GetLastError());

return(0);

}



return(tick.time);

}