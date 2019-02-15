Dinapoli Levels Expansion and Retracement Demo
- Utilities
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- Version: 1.0
Dinapoli Levels Expansion and Retracement Demo
An auxiliary tool written specifically for the DiNapoli point trading method.
This is a trial version and there are no restrictions on the XAUUSD H4. Official version https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/32213
The main function:
1. You can directly draw multiple sets of Fibonacci retracements, and the relationship between important return points is clear at a glance.
2. You can draw Fibonacci extensions, the ratio has three kinds of 0.618, 1, 1.618
3. The Fibonacci foldback and extension can be moved left and right, with numerical display for easy observation.
4. The chart shows refreshing and simple, no extra lines
5. The cycle can be switched by the number keys
User guide and function keys:
1. Press [ or R to fold back, draw back as needed, from 1 group to a maximum of 8 groups
2. Press ] or E to expand
3. Press \ to delete all extensions and foldbacks in the current cycle, and the remaining cycles are not affected.
4. Move, delete foldbacks and expand
This is not simple to use, but I believe it was designed to do what DiNapoli wrote.