Dinapoli Levels Expansion and Retracement Demo

2.5

Dinapoli Levels Expansion and Retracement Demo

An auxiliary tool written specifically for the DiNapoli point trading method.

This is a trial version and there are no restrictions on the XAUUSD H4. Official version https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/32213

The main function:

1. You can directly draw multiple sets of Fibonacci retracements, and the relationship between important return points is clear at a glance.

2. You can draw Fibonacci extensions, the ratio has three kinds of 0.618, 1, 1.618

3. The Fibonacci foldback and extension can be moved left and right, with numerical display for easy observation.

4. The chart shows refreshing and simple, no extra lines

5. The cycle can be switched by the number keys

User guide and function keys:

1. Press [ or R to fold back, draw back as needed, from 1 group to a maximum of 8 groups

2. Press ] or E to expand

3. Press \ to delete all extensions and foldbacks in the current cycle, and the remaining cycles are not affected.

4. Move, delete foldbacks and expand
Reviews 2
faithdefender
1746
faithdefender 2022.06.09 17:41 
 

This is not simple to use, but I believe it was designed to do what DiNapoli wrote.

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Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
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Uchik Fx
32
Uchik Fx 2024.03.07 07:36 
 

don't work

faithdefender
1746
faithdefender 2022.06.09 17:41 
 

This is not simple to use, but I believe it was designed to do what DiNapoli wrote.

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