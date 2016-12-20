Univers Trailing Stop
- Utilities
-
- Version: 2.2
- Updated: 10 October 2019
The Expert Advisor allows to move the stop loss following the price, which gives you the ability to protect the floating profit from sudden price reversals. It is possible to use a simple trailing stop which moves the stop loss at the specified distance from the price, as well as based others based on various indicators.
Parameters
- Magic - unique magic number for identifying positions, if 0 - no number;
- Trailing - select the type of trailing stop: Simple, Fractals, ParabolicSar, ZigZag;
- TrailingStop - trailing stop value (only for the 1 type of trailing);
- TrailingStep - trailing stop step;
- StepSar, MaxSar - parameters of the Parabolic SAR indicator;
- ExtZZDepth, ExtZZDeviation, ExtZZBackstep - parameters of the ZigZag indicator;
- Slippage - slippage;
- Panel - Enable/Disable the trading panel;
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