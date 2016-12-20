Univers Trailing Stop

3

The Expert Advisor allows to move the stop loss following the price, which gives you the ability to protect the floating profit from sudden price reversals. It is possible to use a simple trailing stop which moves the stop loss at the specified distance from the price, as well as based others based on various indicators.


Parameters

  • Magic - unique magic number for identifying positions, if 0 - no number;
  • Trailing - select the type of trailing stop: Simple, Fractals, ParabolicSar, ZigZag;
  • TrailingStop - trailing stop value (only for the 1 type of trailing);
  • TrailingStep - trailing stop step;
  • StepSar, MaxSar - parameters of the Parabolic SAR indicator;
  • ExtZZDepth, ExtZZDeviation, ExtZZBackstep - parameters of the ZigZag indicator;
  • Slippage - slippage;
  • Panel - Enable/Disable the trading panel;


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Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
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EA News
Konstantin Kotlov
3.4 (5)
Experts
EA News that includes multiple strategies for trading rapid price swings. It is designed to simplify the placement of pending orders at a specified distance from the price of price channel. The EA can trade both the price breakouts and rebounds. There are two trading modes: Automatic - the EA downloads the news from the site http://ec.forexprostools.com/. When it finds the symbol of the currency pair and the specified volatility of the news, it places pending orders several minutes before the re
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Spectre
Konstantin Kotlov
Experts
Multifunctional universal Expert Advisor that is designed for automatic or semi-automatic trading on various strategies using different indicators. To do this, you need to fill out a template file in which you can select up to 30 variables and up to 15 conditions for sale or purchase. The Expert Advisor has a mini panel for manual trading, as well as the ability to trade along trend lines for both breakdown and rebound. Thanks to the buttons in the strategy tester, you can practice trading on hi
Spectre MT5
Konstantin Kotlov
Experts
Multifunctional universal Expert Advisor that is designed for automatic or semi-automatic trading on various strategies using different indicators. To do this, you need to fill out a template file in which you can select up to 30 variables and up to 15 conditions for sale or purchase. The Expert Advisor has a mini panel for manual trading, as well as the ability to trade along trend lines for both breakdown and rebound. Thanks to the buttons in the strategy tester, you can practice trading on hi
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