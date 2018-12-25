Dashboard RSI Multi Time Frame

5

A useful dashboard that shows the RSI values for multiple symbols and Time-frames.

It can be easily hidden/displayed with a simple click on the X top left of the dashboard.

You can input upper and lower RSI values and the colours can be set to show when above/below these values. The default values are 70 and 30.

Symbols and time-frames are input separated by commas. 

Symbols can also be loaded from the Market Watch window. If there are more than 30 symbols, only the first 30 will be loaded.

You can choose whether the dashboard is displayed on the right or left of the chart.

If you want to have 2 dashboards on the same chart you must input a different name for each.

The scan is set on a timer now and the default is every second. 

I will be releasing a paid for version soon with more features and would appreciate any comments regarding what you would like to see in the paid for version.

Reviews 10
NASSER ALSHREEF
25
NASSER ALSHREEF 2025.01.21 02:28 
 

THANKS

ALRAZEEN
130
ALRAZEEN 2021.10.04 18:01 
 

EXCELLENT KEEP IMPRVING AND ADD ALERTS AND NOTIFICTION IN MOBILE

Mehdi Faraz Fard
2470
Mehdi Faraz Fard 2021.07.11 13:20 
 

So far so good.Thanks

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Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
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Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
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A useful dashboard that shows the RSI values for multiple symbols and Time-frames. It can be easily hidden/displayed with a simple click on the X top left of the dashboard. You can input upper and lower RSI values and the colours can be set to show when above/below these values. The default values are 70 and 30. You can choose whether the dashboard is displayed on the right or left of the chart. If you want to have 2 dashboards on the same chart you must input a different name for each. The sca
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A useful dashboard that shows the CCI values for multiple symbols and Time-frames. It can be easily hidden/displayed with a simple click on the X top left of the dashboard. You can input upper and lower CCI values and the colours can be set to show when above/below these values. The default values are 100 and 30-100 There are also input colours for when the CCI is positive or negative (but not exceeding the upper/lower levels Symbols and time-frames are input separated by commas.  Symbols
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A useful scanner/dashboard that shows the RSI values for multiple symbols and time-frames. It can be easily hidden/displayed with a simple click on the scanner man top left of the dashboard. You can input upper and lower RSI values and the colours can be set to show when above/below these values. The default values are 70 and 30. There are also input colours for when the RSI is above or below 50 (but not exceeding the upper/lower levels Symbols and time-frames are input separated by commas.
RSI Scanner with Alerts MT5
Keith Watford
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A useful scanner/dashboard that shows the RSI values for multiple symbols and Time-frames. It can be easily hidden/displayed with a simple click on the scanner man top left of the dashboard. You can input upper and lower RSI values and the colours can be set to show when above/below these values. The default values are 70 and 30. There are also input colours for when the RSI is above or below 50 (but not exceeding the upper/lower levels Symbols and time-frames are input separated by commas. S
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NASSER ALSHREEF
25
NASSER ALSHREEF 2025.01.21 02:28 
 

THANKS

ALRAZEEN
130
ALRAZEEN 2021.10.04 18:01 
 

EXCELLENT KEEP IMPRVING AND ADD ALERTS AND NOTIFICTION IN MOBILE

PAtrader
117
PAtrader 2021.07.15 01:47 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mehdi Faraz Fard
2470
Mehdi Faraz Fard 2021.07.11 13:20 
 

So far so good.Thanks

cvdestyfx
2945
cvdestyfx 2021.07.07 02:26 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

1533309
96
1533309 2021.05.12 12:25 
 

This dashboard is great, but is it possible to change the RSI and time periods at the same time, for AUDUSD, in 15 minutes RSI to be 20 and one hour and 4 hours RSI to be 13 thanks

Keith Watford
41833
Reply from developer Keith Watford 2021.05.12 12:42
Although it is possible, it is not something that I think is worth doing.
You can have 2 dashboards open, one on the right and one on the left. You can set them with different time-frames and RSI periods.
LDC1978
244
LDC1978 2021.04.07 12:30 
 

This is so much great.... :)

provo2020
205
provo2020 2021.02.06 16:23 
 

Very accurate. Thank you.

Orlando
33
Orlando 2020.10.28 04:09 
 

muy bueno, me da una visión de los diferentes momentos del mercado

Qun Li
579
Qun Li 2019.10.12 14:32 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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