AK CAP Hotkey Tool

Special offer for the next 10 copies




Are you tired of manually navigating through menus and inputting data every time you want to execute a trade or open an order on Meta Trader? Our hotkey tool is here to make your life easier and boost your trading efficiency.

Our tool is natively coded for lightning-fast performance and comes loaded with all the features you could possibly want. From pending orders and OCO orders to trailing and multiple buckets, it has everything a scalper could need. And with the latest update, we've made it even faster by preloading orders and optimizing the code.

But it's not just for scalpers - our tool is perfect for any trader looking to streamline their workflow and make the most of their time. The info screen and percentage orders allow you to keep track of your trades and make precise adjustments, while the normal lots feature gives you the flexibility to trade in a variety of sizes.

Don't waste any more time manually navigating through menus. Get your copy of our hotkey tool for Meta Trader today and experience the ultimate in fast, efficient trading.

As an added bonus, when you purchase, you'll get exclusive free access to our discord day trading group. This group is filled with experienced traders who are eager to share their knowledge and insights with you. You'll be able to ask questions, get feedback on your trades, and even share your own ideas with the community.

Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned pro, our discord day trading group is a valuable resource that will help you improve your skills and achieve your trading goals. So don't miss out - purchase today and join the community of successful traders who are already seeing great results.

- Pending orders

- OCO orders (great for news)

- ATR, %, pips trailing

- Info Dashboard (detailed and minimized version)

- percentage orders, normal lots

- equity protector (great for prop firms like FTMO , FUNDED NEXT, THE FUNDED TRADER and so on ) 

- daily pt target lock

- 4k support

- slippage controller

- max order lock .. set the max orders and it will protect from opening more.


- completely customizable 


MT5 version found here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/84090


after Purchase DM me for the complete manual. 


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AKCAP Squeeze
AK Capital Markets Limited
5 (2)
Indicators
The TTM Squeeze is a trading strategy developed by John Carter of Trade the Markets that uses the combination of Bollinger Bands and Keltner Channels to identify periods of low volatility, followed by periods of high volatility. The strategy is based on the principle that low volatility periods are typically followed by high volatility periods and is used to identify potential trading opportunities. When the Bollinger Bands move inside the Keltner Channels, it is referred to as a squeeze, and i
FREE
AK CAP Toolbox
AK Capital Markets Limited
5 (3)
Indicators
the AK CAP toolbox free to use; it includes the same indicators we use for our daily trading and we think the simpler the better. Lightweight indicator for use on all timeframes.  that includes VWAP with vwap value indicator on top right.  3 EMA: FAST, MEDIUM, SLOW the candle timer to show how much time left in a candle.  colors and positions are fully customizable.  enjoy
FREE
AK Capital Backtest panel
AK Capital Markets Limited
5 (3)
Utilities
backtester buttons for testing strategies in the MT5 strategy tester.  load up strategy tester then click on visual test and once visual tester opened apply any chart template you'd like. To update the chart pause the visual tester and apply templates, colors and such like the normal chart. On the settings you can choose lot size and take profit and stop loss.  Enjoy
FREE
AKCAP Trend Analyzer
AK Capital Markets Limited
Indicators
Long Term trend analyzer according to proprierty Algorithm and multiple EMA. Works best on H1-H4 Time Frame. We are using this indicator in our Main Fund. Ready to use.  - Setup in any Pair, Equity - H1-H4 Timeframe - Best during main Trading times like Asian-European-American Time - NON REPAINTING Analyze long term trend. Comes with Alarm, Notifications, Push Signals. Get a signal and enter the Markets. 
FREE
AK CAP Toolbox MT4
AK Capital Markets Limited
Indicators
the AK CAP toolbox free to use; it includes the same indicators we use for our daily trading and we think the simpler the better. Lightweight indicator for use on all timeframes.  that includes VWAP with vwap value indicator on top right.  3 EMA: FAST, MEDIUM, SLOW the candle timer to show how much time left in a candle.  colors and positions are fully customizable.  enjoy
FREE
Opening Range Breakout with targets
AK Capital Markets Limited
Indicators
Offer 249 down from 350 for the next 3 copies. then back to 350 $ Are you tired of using outdated indicators that leave you guessing where to set your profit targets? Look no further than the AK CAP Opening Range Breakout Indicator. This powerful tool is backed by a US patent and has already helped countless traders pass funded challenges like FTMO. We use it daily on our prop traders and internal funds, and now it's available to you as well. The calculation behind the indicator is incredibly a
AK Capital Opening Range Breakout with targets
AK Capital Markets Limited
5 (3)
Indicators
Offer 249 down from 350 for the next 1 copies. then back to 350 $ Are you tired of using outdated indicators that leave you guessing where to set your profit targets? Look no further than the AK CAP Opening Range Breakout Indicator. This powerful tool is backed by a US patent and has already helped countless traders pass funded challenges like FTMO. We use it daily on our prop traders and internal funds, and now it's available to you as well. The calculation behind the indicator is incredibly a
AKCAP Hotkey Tool
AK Capital Markets Limited
5 (3)
Utilities
Special offer for the next 10 copies Are you tired of manually navigating through menus and inputting data every time you want to execute a trade or open an order on Meta Trader? Our hotkey tool is here to make your life easier and boost your trading efficiency. Our tool is natively coded for lightning-fast performance and comes loaded with all the features you could possibly want. From pending orders and OCO orders to trailing and multiple buckets, it has everything a scalper could need. And
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