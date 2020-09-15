Telegram Alerts

4.74

This application is now replaced by Ofir Notify Light Edition (Free) or Ofir Notify (paid).
Thank all for your positive feedbacks.



Ofir Notify is a tool which send alerts on trades to Telegram
  1. Alert on any event concerning a position : Opening, Closing, modification (SL, TP)
  2. Send alerts to Chats, Groups and Channel
  3. Alert on Equity change
  4. Display Risk, Reward and progress of profit/lost for each position
  5. Customization of alerts (only in full edition)
  6. Sending charts screenshots with alerts  (only in full edition)
  7. Send signals from your indicators or experts  (only in full edition)
  8. Multi-lingual






Reviews 30
Nashwan Althawr
164
Nashwan Althawr 2022.01.19 07:54 
 

Great work , but I couldn't forward massages to my Group , its only appeared on the Bot itself

Michel
121
Michel 2021.11.30 23:09 
 

5 stars because it works. But an ideal function would be screenshot, although it has not been updated for a long time.

Mehdi Faraz Fard
2470
Mehdi Faraz Fard 2021.07.11 13:10 
 

So far so good.Thanks

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4.8 (5)
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This application is now replaced by Ofir Notify Light Edition (Free) or Ofir Notify (paid). Thank all for your positive feedbacks. Telegram Alerts is a tool which send alerts on trades to Telegram Alert on any event concerning a position : Opening, Closing, modification (SL, TP) Alert on Equity change Display Risk, Reward and progress of profit/lost for each position Send signals from your indicators or experts Multi-lingual If you are facing any issue using this utility, please contact me to
FREE
Ofir Notify for Telegram Light edition MT5
Gad Benisty
4.67 (6)
Utilities
NEW :  integration with Ofir Signals to send personalized alerts Ofir Notify is a tool which send alerts on trades to Telegram Alert on any event concerning a position : Opening, Closing, modification (SL, TP) Send alerts to Chats, Groups and Channel Alert on Equity change Display Risk, Reward and progress of profit/lost for each position Customization of alerts Sending charts screenshots with alerts Send signals from your indicators or experts Multi-lingual NEW  : version 2 brings integration
FREE
Ofir Notify for Telegram Light edition
Gad Benisty
3 (2)
Utilities
NEW :    integration with Ofir Signals to send personalized alerts Ofir Notify is a tool which send alerts on trades to Telegram Alert on any event concerning a position : Opening, Closing, modification (SL, TP) Send alerts to Chats, Groups and Channel Alert on Equity change Display Risk, Reward and progress of profit/lost for each position Customization of alerts Sending charts screenshots with alerts Send signals from your indicators or experts Multi-lingual NEW  : version 2 brings integratio
FREE
Ofir Blue Light
Gad Benisty
Utilities
Ofir blue is the first full trading application for Telegram. It is proposed in 2 versions : OfirBlueLite (without trading) and OfirBluePro (with trading). The Pro version is still in beta (available on request).  To access Ofir Blue Lite, go to Telegram and open the bot @OfirBlueLite. All demos, tutorials and docs are available in Telegram. Join the Telegram group @OfirBlueUserGroup to get updated information and support. Features: Dashboard  ️ Account summary ️» Profit of the day ️» Eq
FREE
Ofir Blue Exporter
Gad Benisty
Utilities
Ofir Blue exporter is a handy utility to export your orders history to a JSON file . You'll need it if you want to back-test Ofir blue or Ofir Hedging , using your own trading history. How it works: Install the indicator on a chart Press export all or export <current symbol> (for example GBPUSD) The indicator will create the json file in the directory files/ofirblue/export. This directory is in the common file area. The file will be automatically taken in charge by Ofir blue strategy tester
FREE
Ofir Telegram Calculator
Gad Benisty
Utilities
This free utility is a must to manage your risk. Very easy to calculate a new position size (number of lots), based on: Your equity Your risk per trade (% of equity) Your entry price Your stop loss This utility gives the right information to enter the market. A paid version is also available, Ofir Calculator+, to open the trade by a single click. Telegram Setup instruction Open your Telegram APP and search for "BotFather" Type  /start  and click/type  /newbot  to create a new bot Give your bot
FREE
Ofir Notify for Telegram
Gad Benisty
Utilities
NEW :    integration with Ofir Signals to send personalized alerts Ofir Notify is a tool which send alerts on trades to Telegram Alert on any event concerning a position : Opening, Closing, modification (SL, TP) Send alerts to Chats, Groups and Channel Alert on Equity change Display Risk, Reward and progress of profit/lost for each position Customization of alerts Sending charts screenshots with alerts Send signals from your indicators or experts Daily, weekly and monthly summaries Reply mode:
Ofir Dashboard for Telegram
Gad Benisty
5 (1)
Utilities
Ofir Dashboard is the first level of the Ofir trading solutions. We are building the first full trading application from Telegram. The Dashboard is focused on giving you the best information about your account, positions, risk,... when you are away from keyboard. Everything is accessible from Telegram. More info in my Blog Enjoy! Ofir Notify, our very successful application for sending Notifications to Telegram (chat, channels, groups) is included in Ofir Dashboard.
Ofir Email to Telegram MT4
Gad Benisty
Utilities
MQL Tool "Ofir Email to Telegram": Never Miss a Trading Alert Again! Tired of missing important alerts from your indicators and Expert Advisors (EAs)? Ofir Email to Telegram   is the solution you've been waiting for!   This revolutionary MQL tool automatically forwards all email alerts from your indicators and EAs directly to your Telegram account. Never again will you miss a trading opportunity or important notification! Here are just a few of the benefits of Ofir Email to Telegram: Quick and e
Ofir Notify for Telegram MT5
Gad Benisty
5 (1)
Utilities
NEW :    integration with Ofir Signals to send personalized alerts Ofir Notify is a tool which send alerts on trades to Telegram Alert on any event concerning a position : Opening, Closing, modification (SL, TP) Send alerts to Chats, Groups and Channel Alert on Equity change Display Risk, Reward and progress of profit/lost for each position Customization of alerts Sending charts screenshots with alerts Send signals from your indicators or experts Multi-lingual  NEW  : version 2 brings integrati
Ofir Email to Telegram
Gad Benisty
Utilities
MQL Tool "Ofir Email to Telegram": Never Miss a Trading Alert Again! Tired of missing important alerts from your indicators and Expert Advisors (EAs)? Ofir Email to Telegram is the solution you've been waiting for! This revolutionary MQL tool automatically forwards all email alerts from your indicators and EAs directly to your Telegram account. Never again will you miss a trading opportunity or important notification! Here are just a few of the benefits of Ofir Email to Telegram: Quick and easy
Filter:
Nashwan Althawr
164
Nashwan Althawr 2022.01.19 07:54 
 

Great work , but I couldn't forward massages to my Group , its only appeared on the Bot itself

Gad Benisty
12057
Reply from developer Gad Benisty 2022.02.01 07:00
Hi Nashwan,
Put the group id in chat id
This EA is now replaced by Ofir Notify : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/77234
Ken Shin
108
Ken Shin 2022.01.11 08:47 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Olga Castresana
327
Olga Castresana 2022.01.10 21:29 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

chenjianba
344
chenjianba 2022.01.10 02:52 
 

HI： Can you add Forward Alert To Telegram funiction?

Gad Benisty
12057
Reply from developer Gad Benisty 2022.02.01 07:05
Sure, Ask your question to https://t.me/OfirUserGroup
哥哥. 门
104
哥哥. 门 2021.12.03 11:37 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Michel
121
Michel 2021.11.30 23:09 
 

5 stars because it works. But an ideal function would be screenshot, although it has not been updated for a long time.

Gad Benisty
12057
Reply from developer Gad Benisty 2021.11.30 23:12
The screenshot is available in a paid version (Ofir Notify) which can’t be proposed in this marketplace since using external DLL
Contact me if you are interested
Rosemarie DaCosta
42
Rosemarie DaCosta 2021.11.17 04:10 
 

The EA is lovely Sir, what if i have an indicator and cannot edit it. How can i get the signal to forward?

Mehdi Faraz Fard
2470
Mehdi Faraz Fard 2021.07.11 13:10 
 

So far so good.Thanks

Antony Skalper
28
Antony Skalper 2021.06.25 09:18 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

spark021
72
spark021 2021.05.21 16:11 
 

it works like charm...

Rajesh V
131
Rajesh V 2021.05.08 10:57 
 

Really Amazing

MrEightyOne
41
MrEightyOne 2021.04.02 11:33 
 

You did a great job. It does reliably what it should and it costs nothing. ;-)

Thank you very much.

Ricardo Andres Moscoloni
288
Ricardo Andres Moscoloni 2021.03.25 23:51 
 

A really good product by Gad!, thanks for post this brilliant telegram alerts bot!, really easy to setup, works flawlesly! many thanks GAD!

Oleg Pliuta
395
Oleg Pliuta 2021.03.14 21:04 
 

Дякую за безкоштовний продукт!!! Допомога тим, хто бажає отримувати повідомлення з торгового терміналу від своїх індикаторів)

retireme
23
retireme 2021.03.08 09:56 
 

Gad has done a great job, however, it is far too busy screen wise for me. So many emoji's just cluttering up the display and with no control to remove them. I took the more difficult route to learn how to do it myself and it has paid off handsomely. For the guy saying it doesn't work, you are wrong! It works exactly as it says it does. Many thanks to Gad Benisty for the work you have done.

Gad Benisty
12057
Reply from developer Gad Benisty 2021.06.25 14:45
There is a vesion who enables to custom all the display. But this version can't be market here for technical constraints (but more features). Contact me on Telegram if you want to be early adopter
Bayu Ramadhanis
173
Bayu Ramadhanis 2021.03.08 03:35 
 

Love it, Easy to used, really apreciate. Hope it never expired.

HECTOR VIRGEN MENDOZA Virgen
132
HECTOR VIRGEN MENDOZA Virgen 2021.02.27 22:51 
 

very nice, thank you

Tran Cong Minh Duc
242
Tran Cong Minh Duc 2021.01.30 09:28 
 

So Good

alago_tv
207
alago_tv 2021.01.23 17:48 
 

VERY GOOD!!!!!!

Grzegorz Korycki
28877
Grzegorz Korycki 2020.12.29 03:39 
 

ok

12
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