Telegram Alerts
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 12 June 2024
This application is now replaced by Ofir Notify Light Edition (Free) or Ofir Notify (paid).
Thank all for your positive feedbacks.
- Alert on any event concerning a position : Opening, Closing, modification (SL, TP)
- Send alerts to Chats, Groups and Channel
- Alert on Equity change
- Display Risk, Reward and progress of profit/lost for each position
- Customization of alerts (only in full edition)
- Sending charts screenshots with alerts (only in full edition)
- Send signals from your indicators or experts (only in full edition)
- Multi-lingual
Great work , but I couldn't forward massages to my Group , its only appeared on the Bot itself