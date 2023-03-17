【Multi-Timeframe Institutional Order Blocks – Clean & Accurate】





This indicator automatically detects Bullish and Bearish Order Blocks from up to 3 selected timeframes simultaneously. Built for SMC/ICT traders who want clarity and precision, it shows institutional OB zones with clean visuals, timeframe tags, and directional arrows — without repainting and without chart clutter.





How it’s used: Choose 3 timeframes (e.g., H4, H1, M15). Identify the higher-timeframe OB, wait for price to return into the zone, refine entry on the lower timeframe, place SL just above/below the OB, and manage TP based on structure or liquidity. Recommended setups: XAUUSD (H4/H1/M15), EURUSD (H1/M30/M5), NAS100 (H4/H1/M30).





Core features: automatic bullish/bearish OB detection; simultaneous multi-timeframe scanning; institutional-quality visualization; non-repainting logic; non-lagging structure recognition; adjustable max OBs per timeframe; label and arrow toggles; customizable colors.





FAQ: Does it repaint? No — once an OB is formed, it remains fixed. Does it generate buy/sell signals? No — it provides high-precision institutional zones; execution is handled by your trading plan.





Keywords (SEO): Order Block, OB, ICT, SMC, Supply & Demand, Multi-Timeframe, Institutional Zones, Smart Money Concepts, Forex, Gold, XAUUSD, MT4 Indicator.