Hedge X Hedge

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐  HEDGE X HEDGE is an expert advisor  that opens an order with a strategy with 50-70% probability of winning if the market moves in an opposite movement, the second strategy (decreasing hedge) will start and make a safe area and make it smaller on each trade as pictures.

Hedging with Forex is a strategy used to protect one's position in a currency pair from an adverse move. It is typically a form of short-term protection when a trader is concerned about news or an event triggering volatility in currency markets.

hedge x hedge is only sold in mql market it is not in any other web site be careful from scammers.

don't forget in test to put Start HEDGE (true) to let the EA hedging

there tow way to use Hedging decreasing strategy :

1- multiply lot size once: if first strategy open buy 0.1 lot order and we get adverse move so EA will open sell 0.2 lot if it moves again to wrong side EA will open buy order 0.2 lot so your size between buying and selling will stay 0.1 lot ( buy 0.1 .. sell 0.2 .. buy 0.2 .. sell 0.2 .. and the safe zone will decreasing ) you can manage (number of hedge) as bigger as you want because the lot size will not increasing.

2- multiply lot size for every trade: if first strategy open buy 0.1 lot order and we get adverse move so EA will open sell 0.2 lot if it moves again to wrong side EA will open buy order 0.4 lot and the safe zone will decreasing and the EA will close all trades inside the safe zone if the market didn't move up or down (buy 0.1 .. sell 0.2 .. buy 0.4 .. sell 0.8 .. the EA will close all trades inside the safe zone if the market didn't move up or down). be careful when you manage (number of hedge) because the lot size will increase

the default setting Recommended for all Forex currencies pairs not recommended  for oil, metal or indices.


- The EA lets you choose between multiply lot size (once or every trade).

- The EA lets you choose if you want to start the Hedge or no (true for Start, false will wait until press the button to start hedging) (the EA will start hedging when hit the safe zone)

- The EA lets you set the distance between your buy and sell   " Safe zone " in pip.

- The EA lets you set the decreasing of safe zone in pip also.

- The EA lets you set the Profitable trade Amount in $.

- The EA lets you set the multiply for lot size and the number of the hedge (how many trades the  EA will hedge).

- It also lets you adjust slippage.

- Also there a button to close all trades at the same time and you can move it in the chart.

- Also there a button to Start Hedge or Stop Hedge when you want.

EA work in pip but there some indices  in Points , 10 points = 1 pip.

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mygasing 2020.09.14 15:33 
 

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