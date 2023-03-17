Order Block
- Indicateurs
- Hassane Zibara
- Version: 3.0
- Mise à jour: 28 juin 2025
- Activations: 5
Multi-Timeframe Order Block Indicator for MT4
This indicator automatically detects and draws bullish and bearish order blocks from up to three different timeframes on your chart. Each OB is clearly labeled with its timeframe, direction (Bullish/Bearish), and an arrow for easy identification.
You can set a separate color for bullish and bearish blocks for every timeframe, choose how many recent OBs to show, and customize all settings easily from the inputs.
-
Supports any timeframe (M1, M5, M15, etc.), including “Current chart TF” (set as 0).
-
You can enable or disable each timeframe individually.
-
All OB colors and visibility are fully customizable.
-
Clean, simple, and designed for professional trading.
gooood