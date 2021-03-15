Hedge Decreasing

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ HEDGE Decreasing is an EA that opens an order if the market moves an adverse will make a safe zone and make it smaller every each trade with lower risk than the usually hedge strategy.

Hedging with Forex is a strategy used to protect one's position in a currency pair from an adverse move. It is typically a form of short-term protection when a trader is concerned about news or an event triggering volatility in currency markets.

if you want to try the EA for free just message me


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Bulls CD LBT Global  (Bulls Convergence/Divergence Low Bottom  Top   Global) is an analytical bulls convergence/divergence indicator (C, D or CD) between a financial instrument and 22 MT4 indicators working on all periods simultaneously. The indicator measures the power of CD for indicators and periods and is the first one out of the two possible versions (LBT and LTB). Features The analyzer is not a lagging one. It works by ticks and is able to show CD in the main window even in case the MT4 i
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Technical Analysis 4 in 1 give you Pivot points, Resistances, Supports, Fibo, OHCL all together with any timeframe and you can back as you want in candles Pivot points have been a trading strategy for a long time. Using this method, you can understand where the market is going in a day through a few simple calculations. you can switch on/off any line you want. please check the pictures to understand more about this indicator.
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HEDGE X HEDGE is an expert advisor  that opens an order with a strategy with 50-70% probability of winning if the market moves in an opposite movement, the second strategy (decreasing hedge) will start and make a safe area and make it smaller on each trade as pictures. Hedging with Forex is a strategy used to protect one's position in a currency pair from an adverse move. It is typically a form of short-term protection when a trader is concerned about news or an event triggering volatili
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HEDGE   120   is an EA that opens an order if the market moves an adverse will make a safe zone . Hedging with Forex is a strategy used to protect one's position in a currency pair from an adverse move. It is typically a form of short-term protection when a trader is concerned about news or an event triggering volatility in currency markets. The main reason that you want to use hedging on your trades is to limit risk. Hedging can be a bigger part of your trading plan if done carefully. I
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grid under control is an EA that opens an orders buy or sell or both, if the market moves an adverse move the EA will open new trade if the first trade is to buy the EA will open buy or if the first trade is to sell the EA will open sell after trade step as you insert in parameters take a look for the pictures and controller the EA is very simple and easy to use try it for free.
Supp and Resist Every Trader Need
Hassane Zibara
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Supp & Resist Every Trader Need that an Indicator will show you zones for weak, Untested, Verified, Proven and Reversal Support and Resistance with smart calculation. take a look for the Screenshots there some explanations. i don't want to talk a lot :) try it by yourself for FREE because everything is clear in the inputs parameters. If you have any question feel free to ask me.
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【Multi-Timeframe Institutional Order Blocks – Clean & Accurate】 This indicator automatically detects Bullish and Bearish Order Blocks from up to 3 selected timeframes simultaneously. Built for SMC/ICT traders who want clarity and precision, it shows institutional OB zones with clean visuals, timeframe tags, and directional arrows — without repainting and without chart clutter. How it’s used: Choose 3 timeframes (e.g., H4, H1, M15). Identify the higher-timeframe OB, wait for price to return int
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Quantum Matrix AI is an automated trading system developed to execute rule-based strategies across multiple financial markets. The Expert Advisor is designed to assist traders by automating trade execution, exposure management, and position handling according to predefined market conditions. The system can operate on Forex pairs, metals, indices, and cryptocurrencies, depending on broker availability and symbol specifications. Quantum Matrix AI is not a high-frequency trading robot. Its logic f
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Multi-Timeframe Order Block Indicator for MT5 This indicator automatically detects and draws bullish and bearish order blocks from up to three different timeframes on your chart. Each OB is clearly labeled with its timeframe, direction (Bullish/Bearish), and an arrow for easy identification. You can set a separate color for bullish and bearish blocks for every timeframe, choose how many recent OBs to show, and customize all settings easily from the inputs. Supports any timeframe (M1, M5, M15, e
Quantum Matrix AI mt5
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Hello traders, Quantum Matrix AI is an automated trading system developed to execute rule-based strategies across multiple financial markets. The Expert Advisor is designed to assist traders by automating trade execution, exposure management, and position handling according to predefined market conditions. The system can operate on Forex pairs, metals, indices, and cryptocurrencies, depending on broker availability and symbol specifications. Quantum Matrix AI is not a high-frequency trading ro
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