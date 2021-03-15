Hedge Decreasing
- Utilities
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Hassane ZibaraI am a full-time programmer - scripts - indicators - expert advisers All three of these can be done in MQL4 & MQL5 formats. I have more than 7 years of programming experience and I'll always increase my qualifications.
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 15 March 2021
- Activations: 20
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ HEDGE Decreasing is an EA that opens an order if the market moves an adverse will make a safe zone and make it smaller every each trade with lower risk than the usually hedge strategy.
Hedging with Forex is a strategy used to protect one's position in a currency pair from an adverse move. It is typically a form of short-term protection when a trader is concerned about news or an event triggering volatility in currency markets.
if you want to try the EA for free just message me
i am always here to replay for your questions. ^^