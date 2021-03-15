⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ HEDGE Decreasing is an EA that opens an order if the market moves an adverse will make a safe zone and make it smaller every each trade with lower risk than the usually hedge strategy.

Hedging with Forex is a strategy used to protect one's position in a currency pair from an adverse move. It is typically a form of short-term protection when a trader is concerned about news or an event triggering volatility in currency markets.

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