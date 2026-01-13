Quantum Matrix AI mt5
- Experts
- Hassane Zibara
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Hello traders,
Quantum Matrix AI is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed for traders who value precision, stability, and long-term structured growth.
Built as the flagship engine of the Quantum ecosystem, it goes beyond traditional single-pair or single-strategy EAs. Quantum Matrix AI is engineered to operate seamlessly across Forex pairs, metals, indices, and cryptocurrencies, adapting intelligently to changing market conditions.
This is not a high-frequency robot.
This is a discipline-driven trading system.
Discounted price . The price will increase by $50 with every 10 purchases. Final price $1999
Why Quantum Matrix AI Is Different
Most EAs rely on one logic, one condition, or one market phase.
Quantum Matrix AI is built on a layered decision engine that adapts instead of reacting.
Core Strengths
✔ Adaptive Trend-Grid Intelligence
Aligns trades with dominant market direction while managing exposure through structured grid logic.
✔ Matrix Group System
Trades are organized into smart grid groups, each operating with its own internal take-profit logic for smoother equity behavior.
✔ Multi-Market Compatibility
Designed to work consistently across Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto, and Energies.
✔ Mirror Balance Logic
Dynamically balances buy and sell exposure to maintain controlled drawdown and equity stability.
✔ Risk-Managed Compounding
Lot sizing evolves based on account growth and predefined risk parameters — not reckless martingale behavior.
✔ Quality Over Quantity Philosophy
No over-trading.
No noise chasing.
Trades are executed only when market conditions are aligned.
How Quantum Matrix AI Operates
🔹 Plug & Play
Attach to chart → select risk profile → run.
🔹 Pre-Optimized Logic
No complex setup required. Core logic is fully integrated.
🔹 Multi-Timeframe Adaptive
Works efficiently across M1 to H4.
🔹 Continuous Market Scanning
Analyzes volatility, momentum, structure, and market behavior in real time.
🔹 Internal Strategy Switching
Multiple internal logics operate together, adapting automatically as conditions change.
🔹 Automatic Cycle Management
Each trading sequence completes its cycle independently and restarts only when conditions allow.
This structure is what enables controlled, compounding-friendly growth.
Performance Philosophy
Quantum Matrix AI is not built on unrealistic promises.
Performance depends on:
-
Market conditions
-
Volatility
-
Risk settings
The engine is designed around statistically achievable growth, focusing on consistency and capital preservation first, then expansion.
Minimum Requirements
✔ Minimum deposit: $1,000
✔ Recommended leverage: 1:500
✔ Account type: ECN / Raw / Low-spread
✔ Hedging accounts supported
✔ VPS recommended for 24/5 operation
Recommended brokers:
IC Markets, IC Trading, Pepperstone, Roboforex, Exness (Raw), Eightcap ECN, or any broker with tight spreads.
Who This EA Is For
Quantum Matrix AI is built for traders who want:
✔ Structured automation
✔ Controlled risk
✔ Multi-market flexibility
✔ Long-term consistency
✔ Intelligent scaling
Whether you are a beginner or an experienced trader, the engine delivers a professional, disciplined trading experience.
After Purchase
After purchase, send a private message to receive:
✔ Full installation guide
✔ Setup instructions
✔ Risk templates
✔ Free updates
✔ Priority support
Quantum Matrix AI
A trading engine designed for traders who think in systems — not impulses.
Trade with structure. Trade with control. Trade with intelligence.