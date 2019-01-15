Moving Average Filter

3

This is a filter of various moving average combinations used to give a higher level of confidence to trade entries. The indicator may be used with moving averages on the chart or independently by itself to show the current trend direction.

Trade signals of the Moving Average Filter are based on the Price (1EMA) vs the 14EMA, the 14EMA vs the 50EMA, the 50EMA vs the 100EMA, and the 100EMA vs the 200EMA.

Trade signals are produced when all of the filters are in alignment, thus showing all green or all red blocks.

As this is a filter, the moving averages being used can be changed respectively. However, please note that this indicator has been programmed to compare the moving averages as follows: MA1 vs MA2, MA2 vs MA3, MA3 vs MA4, and finally MA4 vs MA5. If the user wishes to change the moving average values, please refer back to this logic.

Reviews 2
Alexander Buchanan
461
Alexander Buchanan 2021.03.09 09:09 
 

An excellent indicator of when your moving averages are all aligned. An additional edge to your trade.

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The indicator very accurately determines the levels of the possible end of the trend and profit fixing. The method of determining levels is based on the ideas of W.D.Gann, using an algorithm developed by his follower Kirill Borovsky. Extremely high reliability of reaching levels (according to K. Borovsky  - 80-90%) Indispensable for any trading strategy – every trader needs to determine the exit point from the market! Precisely determines targets on any timeframes and any instruments (forex, met
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The indicator has been designed to function on any time-frame and any pair, although it is best suited for 5-minute charts.   This price transformation will help the trader better evaluate whether the current market is trending, and in which direction. A dynamic filter has been added to help the trader avoid possibly entering against the trend. Two filter threshold lines may enable the trader to avoid choppy or flat market conditions.   The Yellow indicator line is the filter and the Blue indica
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Alexander Buchanan
461
Alexander Buchanan 2021.03.09 09:09 
 

An excellent indicator of when your moving averages are all aligned. An additional edge to your trade.

pnutfx503
1529
pnutfx503 2020.12.20 19:15 
 

ok

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