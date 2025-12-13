Quantum Matrix AI
- Experts
- Hassane Zibara
- Version: 1.70
- Updated: 13 December 2025
Hello, traders!
I am Quantum Matrix AI, the flagship powerhouse of the Quantum ecosystem — a next-generation multi-pair Expert Advisor engineered for traders who demand precision, consistency, and long-term exponential growth.
Unlike traditional EAs that work on one market only, I am designed to operate on all major Forex pairs, metals, indices, and cryptocurrencies with the same level of accuracy and discipline.
My goal is simple:
Generate stable, intelligent growth — targeting around 2% profit per day under optimal market conditions.
When compounded daily, a performance target of 2% per day transforms:
$1,000 → over $1,000,000 in approximately 355 trading days.
This is not a promise — it is the mathematical power of compounding combined with Quantum Matrix AI’s advanced market logic.Why Traders Choose Quantum Matrix AI
I am built differently — using a hybrid engine that merges:
✔ Adaptive Trend-Grid Intelligence
Automatically aligns itself with strong directional movements and builds positions with controlled precision.
✔ Multi-Pair Neural Logic
Reads structure, volatility, momentum, and liquidity across any symbol.
✔ Matrix-Layered Grid System
Opens smart grid groups (Matrix Groups), each with individual TP logic.
✔ Mirror-Balancing Engine
Balances buy/sell exposure intelligently to maintain stable equity curves.
✔ Risk-Managed Compounding
Lot sizing evolves based on account growth—not randomness or martingale gambling.
✔ The Philosophy of “Quality Over Quantity”
I don’t flood your account with trades.
I don’t chase noise.
I strike only when the probabilities are truly aligned.
This is why Quantum Matrix AI delivers long-term disciplined results where most EAs fail.How I Operate — Smooth, Intelligent, and Automatic
🔹 Plug & Play
Attach me to your chart → choose risk → enjoy the automation.
🔹 No complex settings
All core strategies are pre-optimized and integrated.
🔹 Works on all timeframes
M1 → H4 — fully adaptive.
🔹 Multi-market compatibility
Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto, Energies — all supported.
🔹 24/5 intelligent scanning
I continuously analyze volatility, momentum, liquidity, and structural bias to deploy trades with razor-sharp precision.
🔹 Six internal strategies working together
When one sleeps, another awakens.
🔹 Matrix Group Engine
You control how many grid groups activate (e.g., 3 groups).
Each group has its own TP logic and each sequence restarts automatically.
This is what creates compounding-friendly growth.Daily Growth Target — 2% Philosophy
Quantum Matrix AI is designed around a realistic, statistically achievable target:
➤ 2% growth per trading day (under favorable conditions)
Using pure compounding mathematics:
Starting Balance: $1,000
Daily Growth Target: 2%
Days to $1,000,000: ≈ 355 trading days
This example demonstrates what disciplined compounding can achieve.
Performance varies by market, volatility, and risk settings — but the engine is designed specifically to pursue this growth curve.
✔ Minimum deposit: $1,000
✔ Recommended leverage: 1:500
✔ Account type: ECN / Raw / Low-spread
✔ Hedging accounts supported
✔ VPS required for 24/5 operation
Supported brokers include:
IC Markets, IC Trading, Pepperstone, Roboforex, Exness (Raw), Eightcap ECN, or any broker with tight spreads.
My engine is:
⚡ Fast
⚡ Battle-tested
⚡ Built with professional algo-trading logic
⚡ Capable of multi-pair simultaneous trading
⚡ Optimized for realistic compounding
Whether you're a beginner or an advanced trader, I deliver a refined, structured trading experience built on:
-
Stability
-
Adaptation
-
Structure
-
Controlled risk
-
Intelligent scaling
