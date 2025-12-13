Quantum Matrix AI

Hello, traders!
I am Quantum Matrix AI, the flagship powerhouse of the Quantum ecosystem — a next-generation multi-pair Expert Advisor engineered for traders who demand precision, consistency, and long-term exponential growth.

Unlike traditional EAs that work on one market only, I am designed to operate on all major Forex pairs, metals, indices, and cryptocurrencies with the same level of accuracy and discipline.

My goal is simple:

Generate stable, intelligent growth — targeting around 2% profit per day under optimal market conditions.

When compounded daily, a performance target of 2% per day transforms:

$1,000 → over $1,000,000 in approximately 355 trading days.

This is not a promise — it is the mathematical power of compounding combined with Quantum Matrix AI’s advanced market logic.

Why Traders Choose Quantum Matrix AI

I am built differently — using a hybrid engine that merges:

Adaptive Trend-Grid Intelligence

Automatically aligns itself with strong directional movements and builds positions with controlled precision.

Multi-Pair Neural Logic

Reads structure, volatility, momentum, and liquidity across any symbol.

Matrix-Layered Grid System

Opens smart grid groups (Matrix Groups), each with individual TP logic.

Mirror-Balancing Engine

Balances buy/sell exposure intelligently to maintain stable equity curves.

Risk-Managed Compounding

Lot sizing evolves based on account growth—not randomness or martingale gambling.

The Philosophy of “Quality Over Quantity”

I don’t flood your account with trades.
I don’t chase noise.
I strike only when the probabilities are truly aligned.

This is why Quantum Matrix AI delivers long-term disciplined results where most EAs fail.

How I Operate — Smooth, Intelligent, and Automatic

🔹 Plug & Play

Attach me to your chart → choose risk → enjoy the automation.

🔹 No complex settings

All core strategies are pre-optimized and integrated.

🔹 Works on all timeframes

M1 → H4 — fully adaptive.

🔹 Multi-market compatibility

Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto, Energies — all supported.

🔹 24/5 intelligent scanning

I continuously analyze volatility, momentum, liquidity, and structural bias to deploy trades with razor-sharp precision.

🔹 Six internal strategies working together

When one sleeps, another awakens.

🔹 Matrix Group Engine

You control how many grid groups activate (e.g., 3 groups).
Each group has its own TP logic and each sequence restarts automatically.

This is what creates compounding-friendly growth.

Daily Growth Target — 2% Philosophy

Quantum Matrix AI is designed around a realistic, statistically achievable target:

2% growth per trading day (under favorable conditions)

Using pure compounding mathematics:

Starting Balance: $1,000

Daily Growth Target: 2%
Days to $1,000,000: ≈ 355 trading days

This example demonstrates what disciplined compounding can achieve.
Performance varies by market, volatility, and risk settings — but the engine is designed specifically to pursue this growth curve.

Minimum Requirements

Minimum deposit: $1,000

Recommended leverage: 1:500

Account type: ECN / Raw / Low-spread

Hedging accounts supported

VPS required for 24/5 operation

Supported brokers include:
IC Markets, IC Trading, Pepperstone, Roboforex, Exness (Raw), Eightcap ECN, or any broker with tight spreads.

Designed For Traders Who Want More

My engine is:

⚡ Fast

⚡ Battle-tested

⚡ Built with professional algo-trading logic

⚡ Capable of multi-pair simultaneous trading

⚡ Optimized for realistic compounding

Whether you're a beginner or an advanced trader, I deliver a refined, structured trading experience built on:

  • Stability

  • Adaptation

  • Structure

  • Controlled risk

  • Intelligent scaling

After Purchase

Send me a private message to receive:

✔ Full installation manual
✔ Setup instructions
✔ Recommended risk templates
✔ Free updates
✔ Priority support

I am Quantum Matrix AI —

The engine built for traders who think in exponential curves, not linear gains.
Your trading will never be the same again.


Recommended products
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the best
TPS DynamicFX Pro
Gopal Goswami
Experts
TPS DynamicFX Pro EA: Revolutionizing Forex Trading with AI Precision Unlock the future of forex trading with the TPS DynamicFX Pro EA, a groundbreaking expert advisor meticulously designed to navigate the complexities of the financial markets with unmatched accuracy and efficiency. Harnessing the power of advanced artificial intelligence, this EA is the ultimate tool for both novice traders seeking consistent profits and seasoned professionals aiming to enhance their trading strategies. Minimum
Forest
Vadim Podoprigora
Experts
Forest is a Trend Expert Advisor based on the analysis of a unique mathematical model of trend lines, which allows you to determine the trend movement. The Expert Advisor is most suitable for the currency pair "USDCHF" on period "H1". The EA can work on any type of accounts, and with any brokers. The EA uses mathematical analysis to open trades and applies loss control to open trades. At its core, the EA does not use any risky systems with the increase in the volume or increase in the number of
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
MelBar HedgeScalper RoboTrader
Hakimi Bin Abdul Jabar
Experts
The MelBar HedgeScalper FinTech RoboTrader MAXIMUM LOTSIZE : 100 Lots (US$10,000,000) per TRADE/POSITION FULLY TRIED, TESTED, PROVEN & VERIFIED ON A REAL LIVE TRADING ACCOUNT! TRY OUT THE DEMO! The Experienced Trader & Global Money Manager Version. 89% Trade Winning Percentage. 32.679% Profit Gain or ROI in 2 Trading Days. Profit Factor 3.59 Average Trade Length 1h 22m. The MelBar HedgeScalper FinTech RoboTrader is easy to use. Has the Advantage of Retiring Unnecessary "Debt" Positi
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (29)
Experts
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
IQmovingZ
Alexander Kovalenko
Experts
This is an automatic 24-hour trading system based on the algorithm of collective behavior of adaptive automata (a kind of algorithms of self-learning of artificial intelligence) that does not require manual intervention and does not use any indicators or well-known trading methods. The principle of the EA is to remember and analyze each step. A step is a price movement for a certain number (BaseStep) of points up or down. The depth of memory (how many steps to remember and analyze) is determined
R trend sync robot mt4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Experts
r-Trend Sync Robot is an expert advisor for extra volatility markets like XAUUSD with dynamic lot size. Main EA features : The advisor's algorithm is based on the analysis of an extensive array of historical data (from 1995 for EURUSD & EURJPY and from 2004 for XAUUSD), which ensured the identification of general patterns in the behavior of these pairs across a wide range of timeframes. The analysis of historical data helped the advisor learn to recognize market triggers for medium-term trends a
Dark Eagle
Gianluca Guarino
Experts
DARK EAGLE is ready to use, you don't have to change any parameters because it is already optimized in the best way. Currency pair : NZDCAD . Timeframe:   M15. Minimum account balance:  500$. Broker: It's preferable to use an ECN account. Type of System: Trend-Following. ----------Settings--------- Lot Sizing: Lot Sizing method ( Fixed Lot or Based on Balance ) . Fixed lot  : Set manually the open lot size. Based on Balance (LotSize/Balance Step):  Automatic balance lot sizing based on balance.
Fort Knox EA
Fabrizio Boccelli
Experts
Fort Knox EA   is a cutting-edge expert advisor meticulously crafted for trading the XAUUSD (Gold) pair on the H1 time frame, compatible with both   MT4   and MT5 platforms. This EA is designed with a strong emphasis on safety and reliability, making it an ideal choice for traders seeking consistent performance with minimal risk. Key Features: Time Frame : Operates on the H1 time frame, providing a balanced approach between short-term and long-term trading strategies. Target Pair : Specializes i
Nasdaq Reaper System
Katlego Alfred Chilengue
Experts
The  Nasdaq Reaper System is specifically designed for trading Nasdaq/USA100/USTECH100 on the 1hour timeframe with a 1:6 trade ratio. Meaning for every trade you risk 1%(equity) to gain 6%(equity). It has clear risk management system and its good for people who want trade and invest like the banks. For better optimization and guaranteed profits-returns. >The minimum equity preferred for a 1:1000 Leveraged  account is 200usd. >The minimum equity preferred for a 1:500 Leveraged account is 100usd.
GOLD Predator IQ7
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
Experts
Concrete portfolio evidence from real accounts [attached] shows that the target of >95% wins [blue] has been achieved. Download the free demo and test it yourself. Follow the instructions. Backtesting >100% per month, is it possible? Dear Colleague, if you are in search of a secure trading Expert Advisor (EA) robot that guarantees a minimum target of 5% profit per month, characterized by transparency and authenticity, I present to you the following proposal: the EA-ThinkBot IQ7 Predator, design
Santa Scalping
Morten Kruse
2.84 (19)
Experts
Santa Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The SMA indicator filter are used for entries. This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR. General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 50 USD,  default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2 . Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably w
Big Deal
Ong Wee Kiat
Experts
An automated Expert Advisor that uses Price action techniques. It is developed and tested repeatedly. It is the only EA in the market that has passed 29 years of backtesting from 1990 to 2019. Recommendation: EURUSD 1hr timeframe Use the settings found on the comment page. You can play around with the settings like the deposits and lots. Do not change the take profit and stoploss settings.
Golden Cheetah
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Golden Cheetah is not just a trading robot, but an expert in short-term trading, created to work in volatile markets with low spreads. It is based on a complex multi-component algorithm that instantly analyzes market information in real time.  Next price 1399 : The price increases depending on the number of sold licenses  the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller This scalper, like a hunter, opens trades according to the Price Action strate
Jet Punch
Didit Haryadi Saputra
Experts
Jet Punch is another best expert advisor for MT4,  can help you make money while you sleep by automatically entering and exiting trades. It trades by opening trades every day and closing them at the right time to ensure you always earn a profit. The software is very simple and can be used by both beginner and experienced traders.  Jet Punch was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market condition. Recommendations: Currency pair:
Samurai Prop
Gian Luca Cassol
Experts
The Expert has been develop after months of trading on different Prop Firms with the aim to find a solution capable to run 24/5 and keep the drawdown below the strict requirement of 4%. This Expert is running primarly on EUR/USD attached on H1 chart but it can customized upon request on different pairs and timeframes. Currently the best performance are achieved on EURUSD. The setfile is not provided because it must be customized case by case. If you buy the unlimited license you will get a custo
Trend thrreecoins
Chunwei Guan
Experts
The trend triangle is quite complex. It is a hedge between two straight currencies and one cross currency, or between two cross currencies. Traders are often affected by external factors and cannot strictly execute it, resulting in losses. After a large number of data statistical analysis and strict scientific demonstration calculation, the system can achieve stable profits through many years of real transaction verification. Traders are expected to strictly follow the trading rules. Trend trian
VolnaFX
Roman Meskhidze
4.67 (15)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO Next price:        $349 The price will be rise to limit the number of users for this strategy The "Volna FX" Expert Advisor is a representative of robots trading from levels. Levels can be built automatically, or they can be rigidly set in the parameters of the Expert Advisor. CHECK REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/847709 The uniqueness of the advisor is that it can work both with averaging and using the martingale principle, or without it, i.e. use a clear take profi
Infinity Gold AI
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Infinity Gold AI is a trading robot (expert advisor) for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) terminal, designed for automated trading of the XAUUSD (gold) currency pair. This advisor was developed by experienced traders with ten years of experience in financial markets and focuses on conservative trading methods based on clear money and risk management rules. The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Key Features of Infinity Gold AI: Trading method : Sc
Smart Gold MT4
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Smart Gold MT4 Advisor is an automated trading tool designed for Forex, with a special focus on XAUUSD , optimizing profits while minimizing risk. Key features include automated trading, objectivity, and fast market response. Market knowledge is required for optimal use. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Advantages of Smart Gold EA Advisor Smart Gold EA is an innovative trading solution that automatically analyzes and executes tra
Ichimoku Super Swift Ease Pro
Tyrae Trae Bailey
Experts
Hungry for Japanese style? Thirsty for samurai action? Behold! Ichimoku Super Swift Ease Pro is an expert advisor that has an Ichimoku indicator with a moderate lot size. It is recommended that you use this EA for JPY pairs like USDJPY, EURJPY, etc. If you enjoy using Ichimoku, this EA may be what you are looking for. According to the details of this expert advisor, it has an ATR to allow traders to see the line with the flow of the Japanese Yen along with another currency pair with it. Only use
The Viper EA
Profalgo Limited
3.18 (11)
Experts
NOTE: only recommended for these pairs currently: EURAUD;GBPAUD;GBPCHF;EURCHF;AUDCAD and AUDUSD NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Live monitoring :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1422803 The Viper EA uses sharp and effective "mean reversion" entries during the ranging period of the trading sessions (between 23h and 1h GMT+2, US DST).    These trades already have a very high su
Wise Scalper
Ilya Fomin
Experts
This is an optimized and ready-to-use automated trading system. A market entry is performed at a certain time on a quiet market. When certain conditions are met, a trade is closed. As a rule, a profit is small. The EA features SL to manage losses. The EA is recommended for use on currency pairs and M5 timeframe. Before using on a live account, it is recommended to test the EA in the strategy tester in the terminal. The EA operation requires a broker with minimum spread and minimum or no commissi
Pirate
Anatoliy Lukanin
3.9 (20)
Experts
Deposit :   from 100 deposit units Trading pairs: I recommend currency pairs: EURAUD, CHFJPY, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUDCHF, CADCHF, USDCHF. Trading period :  Any Account: You should use ECN-ECN.Pro accounts with five-digit quotes with a moderate size (spread). Parameters: USING - Choice, trading risk or fixed lot RISK/LOT - Lot Risk Value RESTORING_THE_BALANCE - Restoring balance* HOW_THE_RESET_WINDOW - Reset the Global Variable TAKE_PROFIT - Set profit STOP_LOSS - Set loss COUNT_BUY - The number of s
Trend BtD
Roman Meskhidze
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO Next price:        $249 The price will be rise to limit the number of users for this strategy The "Trend BtD" Expert Advisor is a representative of robots trading breakout levels. Levels built automatically. The uniqueness of the advisor is that it work WITHOUT averaging and using the martingale principle. ALL orders have StopLoss and TakeProfit. VERY IMPORTANT: Always load SET Files for each pair! Adjust Lot size to yours deposit! HOW TO TEST: 1. Choose  H1  TimeFrame 2. Load my  
Full Force Wall Street Killer
Diego Assis
Experts
Full Force WSK is a multicurrency EA that is optimized to trade on specific Gaps on market open using intelligent algorithm looking for daily volume and gaps pattern variation optimized for the last years for 14 forex pairs.   Trading Strategy: FullForce WSK is fully optimized for the following pairs: Majors: EURUSD / GBPUSD / USDCHF / USDJPY Minors: AUDCHF / CADCHF / CADJPY / CHFJPY / EURCHF / EURGBP / EURJPY / GBPAUD / GBPCHF / GBPJPY   We really do not recommend any other pair because ou
Turbo Scalper PRO
Leven Yavorov
Experts
This is a fully automatic trading robot for the EURCHF currency pair.  But this robot can be configured to trade for other currency pairs. TURBO SCALPER PRO using a trend following strategy based on MACD, Parabolic SAR and Moving Average indicator. The robot works in full automatic mode, on the M1 timeframe. The trader does not need to set it up for trading. Open EURCHF and attach TURBO SCALPER PRO only to EURCHF M1 using the default settings. Advantages of the TURBO SCALPER PRO :  We show you
Expert Advisor WATCHFUL SCALPER
Sergiy Podolyak
1 (1)
Experts
This EA requires a broker having Market Execution (ECN, NDD, STP accounts), low spread, zero StopLevel (or close to such level), no commission if possible (as it influences on the profit amount). Order executin time should be measured in milliseconds, not minutes, requotes and slippage should not happen too often. Deposit: Minimum deposit is $50 (MinLot = 0.01) or $500 (MinLot = 0.1) Recommended currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD No Martingale / No grid / No a
FREE
Black Out EA
Jason Thato Hartley
Experts
Thank you for visiting us. We would like to introduce our new BLACK OUT EA which comes along with a moving average indicator for better trading This EA open and closes trades for you, no need to stress yourself. You can trade on any broker using any time frame . there are no restrictions!! You can easily increase your Lot size on the EA settings Backtest was done for two months. stay tuned for more !!!
Buyers of this product also purchase
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (16)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT5 Versi
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Experts
Contact me for discount before purchasing! AI-Driven Technology with ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA is an advanced trading Expert Advisor designed for GBPUSD and XAUUSD. It focuses on safety, consistent returns, and infinite profitability. Unlike many other EAs, which rely on high-risk strategies such as martingale or grid trading. Infinity EA employs a disciplined, profitable scalping strategy based on neural network embedded over machine learning, data analytics AI based technology provided by lat
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.6 (10)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
Experts
Goldex AI: Today's success will be tomorrow's fruits SUPER DISCOUNT FOR LIMITED TIME! LAST 2 COPIES FOR 299 USD BEFORE PRICE WILL INCREASE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI High risk set Manual and set files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and set files. Price: The starting price is $899 and will increase by $199 after every ten sales. Available copies: 2 Goldex AI - Advanced trading robot with neural networks, trend, and price action. Goldex AI is a high-performance tr
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.73 (1071)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Gold Stuff indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my
EA Game Changer
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (1)
Experts
Game Change EA is a trend following trading system powered based on the Game Changer indicator. It automatically sells whenever a red dot forms and continues in the sell direction until a yellow X appears, which signals a potential end of the trend.  The same logic applies for buy trades.  When a blue dot appears the EA begins buying and it will close out the buy cycle as soon as a yellow X is detected. This EA is suitable for any currency pair and any time frame, however it performs exceptiona
Capybara
Sergey Kasirenko
4.72 (53)
Experts
Capybara EA is an advanced automated trend following system based on the Hama indicator.  If the market turns bearish and the indicator turns red the EA will sell, if the market turns bullish and the indicator turns blue the EA will buy.  The EA can accurately detect the beginning of uptrends and downtrends and will control open trades in a martingale/grid style until it hits TP.   Recommended pairs:  All major pairs like eurusd; audusd; gbpusd; nzdusd and also minor pairs like audcad; nzdcad;
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.85 (40)
Experts
Trend Ai EA is designed to work with the Trend Ai indicator which will do its own market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts and will take over all the signals of the indicator in full auto!  The EA contains a number of external parameters that are fully adjustable and allows the trader to customize the expert according to his choice.  Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Con
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
CyNera MT4
Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
2.81 (16)
Experts
CyNera: Your Trading, Our Technology Manual & set files: contact me after purchase to receive the manual and set files Price: The price increases based on the number of licenses sold Available copies: 4 Trading gold, one of the most volatile instruments in the market, demands precision, in-depth analysis, and strong risk management. CyNera Expert Advisor seamlessly integrates these elements into a sophisticated system designed for optimal gold trading. CyNera’s advanced strategies and technolog
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (85)
Experts
The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
3.5 (4)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp is a short-term bidirectional scalping system that attempts to quickly extract profit from highly accurate entries. Scalp Unscalp live signal coming soon! Current price will be increased. Limited time price 99 USD No grid, no martingale. Every trade is entered on its own Fixed stoploss available, with virtual dynamic trailing stop system Interactive trade panel and precise lot size settings Recommended Chart: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Timeframe: H1 Inputs Lot Size Calculation
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Experts
EA Aurum Trader  combines a breakout and a trend-following strategy with a maximum of two trades per day. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my EA's or special sets on telegram, it is only available on Mql5 and my set files are only available on my   blog here .  Be careful of
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile
DCA CycleMax
Jin Sangun
Experts
Introduction to DCA CYCLEMAX Live Signal MT4 3000 USD start , BUY / SELL Both set :   Click Here Live Signal MT4 1000 USD start , Almost BUY set :   Click Here Overview DCA CYCLEMAX is a powerful semi-automatic grid trading program (EA) optimized for assets that exhibit strong directional trends in the market. It is especially effective for assets with high volatility and a steady directional trend, such as Gold (GOLD), Nasdaq 100 (NS100), and cryptocurrencies. Using the DCA (Dollar-Cost Ave
SNeox AI
Anastasiya Morozova
Experts
SNeox AI   is an automated multi-currency trading robot for stable long-term trading on the Forex market. The advisor is developed using proven algorithms for analyzing market prices and volatility and is focused on careful trading with controlled risks. ATTENTION!   New Year's promotion: first 15 purchases - $99 Next 15 - $159 Final price: $229 Hurry to take advantage of this offer! MT5 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/158518 Trading instruments: EURUSD GBPUSD NZDUSD AUDUSD
The Golden Way
Lin Lin Ma
Experts
The Golden Way   The Golden Wayis an automated trading software applied to the MT4 platform. The Golden Way adopts a comprehensive hybrid strategy, and through the coordinated operation of multiple strategies, it can accurately capture long and short opportunities in the Gold (XAUUSD) market, helping you timely grasp trading opportunities under different market conditions. Relying on mature trading logic, it helps you conduct professional and efficient trading operations in the Gold market.   S
EA Black Dragon
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.76 (561)
Experts
EA Black Dragon runs on the trend indicator. The EA opens a deal by indicator color, then there is the opportunity to increase the network of orders or work with stop loss. Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller      Inputs Value  ·       
Gold King AI MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (1)
Experts
Only 1/5 copies left at this price ---> Next price 250$ //  MT5 Version Gold King AI was created using TensorTrade, an open-source Python framework designed specifically for building, training, evaluating, and deploying robust trading algorithms using reinforcement learning. The algorithm operates during the New York trading session. After analysing the market for a couple of hours to identify areas of interest, it places pending orders that are executed when the price reaches them. This quickl
Fundamental Trader
Sara Sabaghi
4.82 (17)
Experts
Contact us after purchase (no rent) to access our VIP group. (Set files, tips, trade idea, community) Live result Ziwox Fundamental Trader Ziwox Fundamental trader is a trading assistant that helps financial markets traders reach smart decisions informed by the EA information data. This EA uses real-time online sources + AI tools to catch necessary information like the fundamental bias of currencies, Sentiment of retail traders ratio on a pair, Bank and institute forecast, COT report data, and
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (632)
Experts
HFT Prop Firm EA is  also known as Green Man due to its distinctive logo, is an Expert Advisor (EA) crafted specifically for overcoming challenges or evaluations from proprietary trading firms (prop firms) that permit High-Frequency Trading (HFT) strategies. With version 5.8 and above GreenMan  HFT Prop Firm EA is plug and play for for almost true HFT prop firm challenges without setfiles with it newly improved automatic features.  MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386
Pin Bar EA mt4
Vasiliy Strukov
4.43 (7)
Experts
PINBAR DESCRIPTION: The Pin Bar EA employs a multi-strategy approach that combines pin bar trading with trend-following and mean-reversion techniques.   A pin bar is a type of candlestick that signals a sharp reversal and rejection of price.  It is defined by a long tail which is called the “shadow” or “wick”.  The tail of the pin bar shows the area of price that was rejected and the implication Is that the price will continue to move opposite to the direction the tail points.  A bearish pin ba
AW Classic MACD EA
AW Trading Software Limited
3.5 (4)
Experts
Fully automated trading system. A classic indicator is used as signals   MACD , which combines a trend indicator with an oscillator to detect entry points. Uses averaging, the function of closing the first and last basket orders and the function of automatic lot calculation. Has an advanced dashboard and three types of notifications. Problem solving ->   HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE   /   Instruction  ->   HERE   Benefits: Fully automated trading system Easy setup and intuitive panel interface
GoldMiner mt4 pro
Van Hoa Nguyen
Experts
GOLDMINER MT4 PRO is a Gold trading robot on the M15 or H1 timeframe, combining candlestick patterns, technical indicators and support and resistance breakouts. The robot uses a smart trend recognition strategy to keep the EA stable. Committed to accompanying you in new versions and being updated SETFILE closely following each market cycle helps the robot to be stable and suitable for the market slope at each time. GOLDMINER MT4 PRO is a safe strategy with manually entered pipstep coefficient d
Theranto v3
Hossein Davarynejad
Experts
//////  THEHRANTO V3  /////// ****  Important ****** This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                         
More from author
Technical Analysis 4 in 1
Hassane Zibara
Indicators
Technical Analysis 4 in 1 give you Pivot points, Resistances, Supports, Fibo, OHCL all together with any timeframe and you can back as you want in candles Pivot points have been a trading strategy for a long time. Using this method, you can understand where the market is going in a day through a few simple calculations. you can switch on/off any line you want. please check the pictures to understand more about this indicator.
FREE
Order Block
Hassane Zibara
5 (1)
Indicators
【Multi-Timeframe Institutional Order Blocks – Clean & Accurate】 This indicator automatically detects Bullish and Bearish Order Blocks from up to 3 selected timeframes simultaneously. Built for SMC/ICT traders who want clarity and precision, it shows institutional OB zones with clean visuals, timeframe tags, and directional arrows — without repainting and without chart clutter. How it’s used: Choose 3 timeframes (e.g., H4, H1, M15). Identify the higher-timeframe OB, wait for price to return int
Hedge X Hedge
Hassane Zibara
Experts
HEDGE X HEDGE is an expert advisor  that opens an order with a strategy with 50-70% probability of winning if the market moves in an opposite movement, the second strategy (decreasing hedge) will start and make a safe area and make it smaller on each trade as pictures. Hedging with Forex is a strategy used to protect one's position in a currency pair from an adverse move. It is typically a form of short-term protection when a trader is concerned about news or an event triggering volatili
Grid Under Control
Hassane Zibara
Experts
grid under control is an EA that opens an orders buy or sell or both, if the market moves an adverse move the EA will open new trade if the first trade is to buy the EA will open buy or if the first trade is to sell the EA will open sell after trade step as you insert in parameters take a look for the pictures and controller the EA is very simple and easy to use try it for free.
Supp and Resist Every Trader Need
Hassane Zibara
Indicators
Supp & Resist Every Trader Need that an Indicator will show you zones for weak, Untested, Verified, Proven and Reversal Support and Resistance with smart calculation. take a look for the Screenshots there some explanations. i don't want to talk a lot :) try it by yourself for FREE because everything is clear in the inputs parameters. If you have any question feel free to ask me.
Order Block Trend
Hassane Zibara
Indicators
Multi-Timeframe Order Block Indicator for MT5 This indicator automatically detects and draws bullish and bearish order blocks from up to three different timeframes on your chart. Each OB is clearly labeled with its timeframe, direction (Bullish/Bearish), and an arrow for easy identification. You can set a separate color for bullish and bearish blocks for every timeframe, choose how many recent OBs to show, and customize all settings easily from the inputs. Supports any timeframe (M1, M5, M15, e
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review