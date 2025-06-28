Order Block Trend

Multi-Timeframe Order Block Indicator for MT5

This indicator automatically detects and draws bullish and bearish order blocks from up to three different timeframes on your chart. Each OB is clearly labeled with its timeframe, direction (Bullish/Bearish), and an arrow for easy identification.
You can set a separate color for bullish and bearish blocks for every timeframe, choose how many recent OBs to show, and customize all settings easily from the inputs.

  • Supports any timeframe (M1, M5, M15, etc.), including “Current chart TF” (set as 0).

  • You can enable or disable each timeframe individually.

  • All OB colors and visibility are fully customizable.

  • Clean, simple, and designed for professional trading.


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Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
Blahtech Supply Demand MT5
Blahtech Limited
4.54 (13)
Indicators
Was: $299  Now: $99  Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings a
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