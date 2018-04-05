EA Universe MT5

Universe trading advisor is a trading robot for MT5, which has in its arsenal the ability to trade on the following indicators:

  • MACD
  • CCI
  • WPR
  • AO
  • STOCHASTIC
  • MOMENTUM
  • DEMARKER

The choice of a traded indicator can be made in the internal settings of the adviser.

The working time frame of the H1 adviser, but it can also be used on a younger TF, this will increase the number of transactions, respectively profitability and risk.

Recommended trading pairs EURUSD, GBPCAD, EURCAD and other flat pairs.

Advantages of the Universe Expert Advisor

Basically, most deals are closed within an hour, rarely when deals hang for more than a day, this allows you not to get emotional stress from using an adviser.

The EA has a high Profit Factor of 4.13 and a Recovery Factor of 15.77 based on real trading data in the interval of 1.5 months (screenshot No. 2). When backtesting on the interval of 1 year from January 2022 to December 2022, the adviser showed an average profitability of about 5% per month, with a maximum drawdown of 24%. This Expert Advisor uses averaging, while you can set the final risks yourself, set the marginal risk by equity, or close deals by limiting the maximum duration of the deal. In my trading, with the predicted market movement, I add funds when the drawdown increases, you can do the same, but you must consciously understand what you are doing and what you are risking, the ultimate risk is always on you, so do not be greedy, sometimes it is better to take a loss and continue trading .

To control risks in the Expert Advisor, you can limit the maximum number of orders for averaging, as well as the equity risk.

Not one adviser will not be the Grail in the market, this adviser also has its own weaknesses, let's talk about them.

The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading.

The coefficient of increase in orders for building averaging can be independently adjusted, which will allow you to independently reduce or increase the risk in trading. Thus, you can completely turn off the martingale in trading.

The Lot Multiplier setting is responsible for adjusting the lot size increase factor during averaging.

Recommendations for using the adviser

Deposit from $100 on a cent account or from $2500 on a regular account. Trading lot 0.01 for every 2000 signs of the deposit. The recommended leverage is 1:500 and above. Set files and recommendations for customization, I will give out to all my clients.


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