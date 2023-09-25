Supernatural Li Shao Xia

A collection of more than ten years of trading experience from the essence of the work!

Firstly, it is very difficult to achieve trend trading in automated trading, just like the question of whether there is an indicator or a price first. Of course, there is a price before an indicator, so any indicator we refer to has lag. Martingale trading is a very famous trading method, but this method will lead to the final account position explosion and return to zero, which is like a duck in water when the shock occurs, giving full play to the utilization rate of funds and making profits run. Then we need to treat Martin's use method correctly. We should trade at an appropriate time and stop trading at a relatively appropriate time. This kind of trading can avoid some big fluctuations as far as possible. As long as Martin can effectively avoid these big fluctuations, we can reduce the probability of opening positions,. This EA is an automatic transaction, but it is not entirely in a 24 * 7 hosting mode. All parameters are built-in and cannot be set or modified. The only thing that can be modified is the order comment.

Important thing to say three times: During EA operation, it is necessary to observe the situation. Please adjust the fund and currency parity of the account trading account based on the actual transaction situation.

Important thing to say three times: During EA operation, it is necessary to observe the situation. Please adjust the fund and currency parity of the account trading account based on the actual transaction situation.

Important thing to say three times: During EA operation, it is necessary to observe the situation. Please adjust the fund and currency parity of the account trading account based on the actual transaction situation.

Wishing you a pleasant transaction!