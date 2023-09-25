Supernatural Li Shao Xia

A collection of more than ten years of trading experience from the essence of the work!
Firstly, it is very difficult to achieve trend trading in automated trading, just like the question of whether there is an indicator or a price first. Of course, there is a price before an indicator, so any indicator we refer to has lag. Martingale trading is a very famous trading method, but this method will lead to the final account position explosion and return to zero, which is like a duck in water when the shock occurs, giving full play to the utilization rate of funds and making profits run. Then we need to treat Martin's use method correctly. We should trade at an appropriate time and stop trading at a relatively appropriate time. This kind of trading can avoid some big fluctuations as far as possible. As long as Martin can effectively avoid these big fluctuations, we can reduce the probability of opening positions,. This EA is an automatic transaction, but it is not entirely in a 24 * 7 hosting mode. All parameters are built-in and cannot be set or modified. The only thing that can be modified is the order comment.
Important thing to say three times: During EA operation, it is necessary to observe the situation. Please adjust the fund and currency parity of the account trading account based on the actual transaction situation.
Important thing to say three times: During EA operation, it is necessary to observe the situation. Please adjust the fund and currency parity of the account trading account based on the actual transaction situation.
Important thing to say three times: During EA operation, it is necessary to observe the situation. Please adjust the fund and currency parity of the account trading account based on the actual transaction situation.
Wishing you a pleasant transaction!
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Indicators
//--- input parameters input int                InpFastEMA = 12;             // Fast EMA period input int                InpSlowEMA = 26;             // Slow EMA period input int                InpSignalSMA = 9;            // Signal SMA period input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpAppliedPrice = PRICE_CLOSE; // Applied price A combination version that combines traditional MACD and MQL platforms to efficiently analyze market trends, making it more effective, concise, and intuitive. Thank you for your pur
CandlesPeriodMT5
Dequan Li
Indicators
//--- input parameters input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES     InpPeriod = PERIOD_D1;     // Period input int     InpBandsShift = 15;       // Shift An indicator that displays the closing line of any other periodic candle chart in the icon, which can efficiently analyze market trends, is more effective, concise, and intuitive. Thank you for your purchase and use. If you have any better suggestions, please leave a message in the comments section. I will reply as soon as possible. Congratulations on making e
BalanceCandles
Dequan Li
Utilities
//--- indicator settings input string Custom_Symbol_SetName = "Nayuta"; Custom_Symbol_SetName     The parameter will serve as the variety name for your customized chart. The customized chart under this name will record the changes in your account net value after you activate the service, which helps you analyze your transactions and statistics of the changes in your holdings. It will be displayed in a candle chart on your computer chart, making it more intuitive and direct to analyze your trans
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