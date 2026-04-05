Dashboard Trend Bar Smart Level 9TF Double CCI
- Indicators
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Anon Candra NI am a professional trader who has been in the stock market for several years. After making in-depth observations of the stock market, I developed the trading tools that have helped my trading career so far. The good news is, you can have these trading tools on this website.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 15
An accurate CCI indicator is available.
Dashboard Trend Bar Smart Level 9TF Double CCI.
- Double CCI, i.e Fast CCI & Slow CCI
- Why you need second CCI? Using additional indicators will convince us more in live trading
- 9TF Fast CCI curve
- 9TF Slow CCI curve
- 9TF real time CCI angle
- 9TF real time CCI value
- 9TF real time CCI direction/phase
- 9TF Trend Bar
- New algo in calculating trend bar
- On/off Button. Very useful to show/hide indicator in just one click
- Real time 9TF dashboard monitor
- Ability to show trend bar only
- Ability to show CCI curve only
- Ability to show dashboard only
- Ability to select which CCI curve to show
- Ability to select arrow type of trend
- Ability to select obos line style
- Ability to show/hide legend
- Ability to increase/decrease the number of bar
- Ability to select color scheme level
- Ability to select up to 10 dashboard trend bar color scheme
- Ability to change the color of CCI curve
This indicator has gone through a series of trials. The programming codes have been written with great care.
Make confident entries with the best DTSL 9TF Double CCI trading indicator.
Get now and trade like a pro.Thank you.