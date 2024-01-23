MTF Precise Price Action Arrow Filtered Model S

  • Indicators
  • Anon Candra N
    Anon Candra N

    Anon Candra N

    1 (1)
    I am a professional trader who has been in the stock market for several years. After making in-depth observations of the stock market, I developed the trading tools that have helped my trading career so far. The good news is, you can have these trading tools on this website.
    27 products 2 comments
  • Version: 1.20
  • Updated: 23 January 2024
  • Activations: 20

Introducing the advanced trading tools of 2023.

MTF PPAAF Model S.

This is sub window version of my best trading tool : MTF Precise Price Action Arrow Filtered. 

Click here to learn more about MTF PPAAF.

This trading tool is equipped with various powerful features :

  1. MTF = Multi Time Frame = Time Frame can be changed.
  2. On/off button.
  3. Non Repaint Arrows. 
  4. Customizable parameter, color etc. 
  5. Can show all time frame (ATF) crossover arrows of fast stochastic main line & fast stochastic signal line (mode number 1).
  6. Can show all time frame (ATF) crossover arrows of fast macd main line & fast macd signal line (mode number 2).
  7. Can show all time frame (ATF) crossover arrows of moving average 1 & moving average 2 line (mode number 3).
  8. Can show all time frame (ATF) crossover arrows of fast RSI & slow RSI line (mode number 4).
  9. Can show all time frame (ATF) crossover arrows of RSI and MA (mode number 5).
  10. Can show all time frame (ATF) crossover arrows of fast CCI and slow CCI (mode number 6).
  11. Can show selected time frame (STF) trend following arrow of fast stochastic main line x fast stochastic signal line.
  12. Can show selected time frame (STF) trend following arrow of fast RSI line x slow RSI line.
  13. Can show selected time frame (STF) trend following arrow of fast CCI line x slow CCI line.
  14. Can show selected time frame (STF) trend following arrow of fast macd main line x fast macd signal line.
  15. Can show selected time frame (STF) trend following arrow of RSI line x MA line.
  16. MTF trendbar of dual stochastic.
  17. MTF trendbar of dual double RSI.
  18. MTF curve of dual stochastic. 
  19. MTF curve of dual double RSI.
  20. Pivot level.
  21. Replay system.
  22. Candle high time frame.
  23. Beautiful 20 dashboard color scheme.
  24. Beautiful 11 ATF color scheme.
  25. OBOS line scheme. 
  26. TSPI = Time Spread Profit Info.
  27. Vertical lines trading in the zone (new V 1.10).
  28. Status quo trading in the zone (new V 1.10).

This trading tool has gone through various in-depth research.

I am sure this tool will help you become a pro trader and achieve financial success.

Download it now.

Thank you.

#priceaction #tradingtool #stochrsi #rsiindicator #stochastic #macd #cci #movingaverage #rsima #dashboardtrading 


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Trend Signal Advanced System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Trend Signal Advanced System - is a trading system that provides trend-following entry signals for short- and medium-term trades. Signal arrows are plotted on the current candlestick, generating signals at the top and bottom of the chart. The trend is based on the "standard deviation" indicator with flexible, customizable parameters for any trading instrument volatility. The trading system includes Take Profit and Stop Loss level planner, allowing you to select appropriate trading result levels
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Majeed Odubela
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SYSTEM INTRODUCTION:   The Binary Options Channels System Is Specifically Designed For Binary Options Trading. Unlike Other Systems And Indicators That Were Adopted From Other Trading Environments For Binary Options. Little Wonder Why Many Of Such Systems Fail To Make Money . Many End Up Loosing Money For Their Users.  A Very Important Fact That Must Be Noted Is The Fact That Application Of Martingale Is not Required. Thus Making It Safer For Traders Usage And Profitability. A Trader Can Use Fi
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Andrii Diachenko
3 (2)
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Isaac Wanasolo
1 (1)
Indicators
A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
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Young Ho Seo
3.67 (3)
Indicators
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