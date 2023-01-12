Dashboard 9TF Double CCI Double MA Angle Button

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  • Anon Candra N
    Anon Candra N

    Anon Candra N

    1 (1)
    I am a professional trader who has been in the stock market for several years. After making in-depth observations of the stock market, I developed the trading tools that have helped my trading career so far. The good news is, you can have these trading tools on this website.
    27 products 2 comments
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 15

Analyzing multiple time frames of a currency pair in one window can make you confused.

To analyze multiple time frames, you need reliable indicators.

One of them is using 9TF Double CCI Double MA.

I've been working day and night to create code that is simple but reliable and covers all nine time frames in just one indicator

Let's look at some of the advantages of this indicator:

  • Double CCI, i.e CCI faster & CCI slower.
  • Double MA, i.e MA faster & MA slower.
  • MA angle of fast & slow. (Note: this one is very special feature to trade in the direction of moving average!)
  • 10 Color Scheme.
  • The color of the curve in each timeframe is different from one another. 
  • OBOS level line of CCI. 
  • Real time 9TF dashboard monitor
  • The 9TF dashboard monitor calculations are very accurate even if you change from one time frame to another.
  • Monitoring which CCI curve is above the overbought level and which is below the oversold level.
  • Monitoring the curve whether the MA fast line is above the MA slow line or vice versa. 
  • Monitoring the curve whether there is a crossing between the MA fast line and the MA slow line. 
  • Monitoring the movement of the current signal with the previous signal. On the rise or on the way down. (Note: This is very important feature for scalping!)
  • A very important trend bar feature to spot the longer-term trend.
  • Ability to change the color. 
  • Ability to choose which curve to show. 
  • Ability to show CCI only, MA only, Dashboard only etc.
  • Ability to place the 9TF dashboard monitor in your desired location.
  • Ability to show or hide the indicator in just one click button.  
  • Ability to monitor the price action movement from the higher time frame to small time frame.
  • Can be use to analyze forex, indices, metal/energy, stocks and cryptocurrency. 

    Q1. How to know whether the current CCI line is greater than the previous CCI line and vice versa?

    A1. Take a look at the CCI phase (expressed in the form of a triangle). If the current CCI line > the previous CCI line, then the phase is in the form of a triangle facing up and is lime colored. The opposite is a downward triangle and is red. 

    Q2. How to know whether the current MA line is greater than the previous MA line and vice versa?

    A2. Take a look at the MA phase (expressed in the form of a triangle). If the current MA line > the previous MA line, then the phase is in the form of a triangle facing up and is lime colored. The opposite is a downward triangle and is red. 

    Q3. How to know whether the current MA faster line is greater than the current MA slower line and vice versa?

    A3. Take a look at the three arrows. If the current MA faster line > the current MA slower line, then the three arrows are facing up and is lime colored. The opposite is facing down and is red. 

    You can watch the full feature on my YouTube channel. Nothing to hide.

    My intention to make this indicator is to increase your winning and profits.

    Make confident entries with the best Double CCI Double MA trading indicator. 

    Get now and trade like a pro. 

    Thank you. 




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