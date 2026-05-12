MTF Precise Price Action Arrow Filtered
- Indicators
-
Anon Candra NI am a professional trader who has been in the stock market for several years. After making in-depth observations of the stock market, I developed the trading tools that have helped my trading career so far. The good news is, you can have these trading tools on this website.
- Version: 6.40
- Updated: 12 May 2026
- Activations: 20
If you are looking for a trading tool that combines various indicators, then you are on the right page.
Why do we need to combine different indicators?
THE ANSWER IS TO STRENGTHEN THE SIGNAL.
It is possible that the RSI is rising at that time but is the moving average also rising?
Is the stochastic also rising? Is the CCI also rising?
Sometimes RSI keeps going up even though it is already in the overbought area.
Even at 100 it is still going up. Is it safe for us to take a sell position when RSI is in the overbought area?
Likewise, sometimes RSI keeps going down even though it is already in the oversold area.
Even at 0 it is still going down. Is it safe for us to take a buy position when RSI is in the oversold area?
We need another indicator to convince us that the signal is strong to buy/sell.
Sometimes stochastic H4 buy but in M30 is sell.
Then what do we do?
Is there a change in trend?
Is the market trend still buy or is it good to sell?
For that, you need a multi-time frame trading tool that can monitor market movements starting from the M1 to MN timeframe.
Because we all agree that monitoring higher timeframe while opening the chart on lower timeframe is very important.
Whether you are a scalper, intraday or day trader or even an investor, you need this awesome MTF trading indicator.
Whether you are a forex trader, gold trader, crypto trader or stock trader, you need this awesome MTF trading indicator.
I present to you a powerful trading tool that you should buy right now :
MTF Precise Price Action Arrow Filtered
V 6.30
This means that this trading tool has been updated 63 times.
I have worked very hard to continuously observe and research market movements using this tool.
The following are the features available in this tool :
✅ On off button technology
✅ This multi time frame trading tool synchronizes data across various periods, utilizing a robust confluence
of indicators to pinpoint high-probability, strong trends
✅ A centralized visual summary that monitor price action and indicator signals across all periods-from M1 to Monthly-on a single screen
✅ Monitoring crossover of all timeframe
✅ Monitoring real time dashboard Dual Double CCI of all time frame
✅ Monitoring real time dashboard Dual Stochastic of all time frame
✅ Monitoring real time dashboard Dual MACD of all time frame
✅ Monitoring real time dashboard Six MA of all time frame
✅ Monitoring real time dashboard Dual Double RSI of all time frame
✅ Monitoring real time dashboard Strong Weak Trend Following of all time frame
✅ Eighteen essential capabilities :
1). Trading In The Zone
2). Dual Candle High Timeframe
3). Arrow Cross DDCCI
4). Arrow Trend Following DDCCI
5). Arrow Cross DSTOCH
6). Arrow Trend Following DSTOCH
7). Arrow Cross DMACD
8). Arrow Trend Following DMACD
9). Arrow Cross DDRSI
10). Arrow Trend Following DDRSI
11). Dual Confluence Multi Mode
12). Dashboard Strong Weak Trend Following
13). On Chart Curve of DSTOCH
14). On Chart Curve of DDRSI
15). On Chart Curve of Four Moving Average
16). Special Channel
17). All Time Frame Trend Bar Cross and Trend Following
18). Chart Scale
✅ Monitoring Dual Confluence Multi Mode
✅ Monitoring crossover lines visually
✅ Monitoring All Time Frame Trend Bar
Why do most people fail in trading?
One reason is that they don't look for crossovers across all timeframes.
This tool can solve that problem.
USING ONLY ONE INDICATOR IS NOT VERY CONVINCING.
THAT'S WHY WE COMBINE SEVERAL INDICATORS TO STRENGTHEN OUR ANALYSIS ON MARKET DIRECTION.
🟡 Learn old version here :▶️ V 6.20 ▶️ V 5.60 ▶️ V 5.50 ▶️ V 5.40 ▶️ V 5.30 ▶️ V 5.20 ▶️ V 5.10 ▶️ V 5.00 ▶️ V 4.90 ▶️ V 4.40 ▶️ V 4.10 ▶️ V 4.00 ▶️ V 3.90 ▶️ V 3.80 ▶️ V 3.70 ▶️ V 3.60 ▶️ V 3.50 ▶️ V 3.40 ▶️ V 3.30 ▶️ V 3.20 ▶️ V 3.10 ▶️ V 3.00 ▶️ V 2.90 ▶️ V 2.80 ▶️ V 2.70 ▶️ V 2.60 ▶️ V 2.50 ▶️ V 2.40 ▶️ V 2.30 ▶️ V 2.20 ▶️ V 2.10 ▶️ V 2.00 ▶️ V 1.90 ▶️ V 1.80 ▶️ V 1.70 ▶️ V 1.60 ▶️ V 1.50 ▶️ V 1.40 ▶️ V 1.30 ▶️ V 1.20 ▶️ V 1.10
This indicator has gone through a series of trials.
The programming codes have been written with great care.
Make confident entries with the best Non Repaint Price Action trading indicator MTF PPAAF.
Download now and trade like a pro!
Thank you.