MTF Precise Price Action Arrow Filtered

Why do we need to combine different indicators?

THE ANSWER IS TO STRENGTHEN THE SIGNAL.

It is possible that the RSI is rising at that time but is the moving average also rising?

Is the stochastic also rising? Is the CCI also rising?

Sometimes RSI keeps going up even though it is already in the overbought area. Even at 100 it is still going up. Is it safe for us to take a sell position when RSI is in the overbought area? Likewise, sometimes RSI keeps going down even though it is already in the oversold area. Even at 0 it is still going down. Is it safe for us to take a buy position when RSI is in the oversold area?

We need another indicator to convince us that the signal is strong to buy/sell.

Sometimes stochastic H4 buy but in M30 is sell. Then what do we do? Is there a change in trend? Is the market trend still buy or is it good to sell?

For that, you need a multi-time frame trading tool that can monitor market movements starting from the M1 to MN timeframe.

Because we all agree that monitoring higher timeframe while opening the chart on lower timeframe is very important. Whether you are a scalper, intraday or day trader or even an investor, you need this awesome MTF trading indicator. Whether you are a forex trader, gold trader, crypto trader or stock trader, you need this awesome MTF trading indicator.