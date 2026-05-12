MTF Precise Price Action Arrow Filtered Model T

  • Indicators
  • Anon Candra N
    Anon Candra N

    Anon Candra N

    1 (1)
    I am a professional trader who has been in the stock market for several years. After making in-depth observations of the stock market, I developed the trading tools that have helped my trading career so far. The good news is, you can have these trading tools on this website.
    27 products 2 comments
  • Version: 2.80
  • Updated: 12 May 2026
  • Activations: 20

Hello traders.

Introducing my best trading tool :

MTF PPAAF Model T.


Multi Time Frame Precise Price Action Arrow Filtered Model T.

This trading tool is my best work after years of making various trading tools.

This trading tool is similar to the original MTF PPAAF but you can monitor per TF curve of Double RSI and Stochastic visually from M1 to MN

which is very very important!

If you are looking for a multi-timeframe trading tool that combines several indicators and is equipped with a dashboard for all timeframes, 

then this is what you are looking for.

Unlock smarter entries with our **Multi Time Frame Trading System** — a powerful strategy that aligns market direction across timeframes

while combining multiple high-precision indicators to confirm every move.

By synchronizing different indicators from higher and lower time frames, 

this tool filters out noise and highlights only the strongest, high-probability setups. 

Why our Multi-Timeframe Tool is a Game Changer:

✅ On off button technology

✅ This multi time frame trading tool synchronizes data across various periods, utilizing a robust confluence

of indicators to pinpoint high-probability, strong trends

✅ A centralized visual summary that monitor price action and indicator signals across all periods-from M1 to Monthly-on a single screen

✅ Monitoring crossover of all timeframe

✅ Comparing the crossovers of all timeframes of two different indicators

✅ Monitoring the real time movement of Stochastic and RSI curves on all timeframes

✅ Monitoring real time dashboard Dual Double CCI of all time frame

✅ Monitoring real time dashboard Dual Stochastic of all time frame

✅ Monitoring real time dashboard Dual MACD of all time frame

✅ Monitoring real time dashboard Six MA of all time frame

✅ Monitoring real time dashboard Dual Double RSI of all time frame

✅ Monitoring real time dashboard Strong Weak Trend Following of all time frame

✅ Eighteen essential capabilities :

1). Trading In The Zone

2). Dual Candle High Timeframe

3). Arrow Cross DDCCI

4). Arrow Trend Following DDCCI

5). Arrow Cross DSTOCH

6). Arrow Trend Following DSTOCH

7). Arrow Cross DMACD

8). Arrow Trend Following DMACD

9). Arrow Cross DDRSI

10). Arrow Trend Following DDRSI

11). Dual Confluence Multi Mode

12). Dashboard Strong Weak Trend Following

13). STF Curve DSTOCH

14). STF Curve DDRSI

15). Trend Bar Multi Mode

16). Triple MTF Cloud Histo

17). On Chart Three MA

18). Chart Scale 

✅ Monitoring Dual Confluence Multi Mode 

✅ Monitoring crossover lines visually

✅ Monitoring Trend Bar Multi Mode 

✅ Monitoring Triple MTF Cloud Histo

Why do most people fail in trading? 

One reason is that they don't look for crossovers across all timeframes. 

This tool can solve that problem.

By combining key technical indicators with multi-timeframe analysis, this tool filters out market noise to focus

exclusively on powerful trend movements. 

Your path to a consistent profit starts with the right tools. 

Don't just trade.

Trade with clarity.

Trade with confirmation.

Trade with confidence.

USING ONLY ONE INDICATOR IS NOT VERY CONVINCING. 

THAT'S WHY WE COMBINE SEVERAL INDICATORS TO STRENGTHEN OUR ANALYSIS ON MARKET DIRECTION.

Download now and start making money!

Thank you. 


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Eric Venturi-Bloxs
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MetaTrader 5 version available here : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/24882 FFx Basket Scanner is a global tool scanning all pairs and all timeframes over up to five indicators among the 16 available. You will clearly see which currencies to avoid trading and which ones to focus on. Once a currency goes into an extreme zone (e.g. 20/80%), you can trade the whole basket with great confidence. Another way to use it is to look at two currencies (weak vs strong) to find the best single pairs
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1 (1)
Indicators
NostradamusMT4 is a powerful indicator from the set of professional trader. The indicator is based on Andrei Spiridonov's original price calculation method (ESTIMATED PRICE) for the current candle price. Advantages The indicator does not redraw. It works on any timeframes. Works with any trading instruments. Perfectly suitable for scalping and trading binary options. Parameters Color - color of the ESTIMATED PRICE FUTURE line. How to work with the indicator The indicator forms the ESTIMATED P
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Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
MetaTrader 5 version available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/25794 FFx Pivot SR Suite PRO is a complete suite for support and resistance levels. Support and Resistance are the most used levels in all kinds of trading. Can be used to find reversal trend, to set targets and stop, etc. The indicator is fully flexible directly from the chart 4 periods to choose for the calculation: 4Hours, Daily, Weekly and Monthly 4 formulas to choose for the calculation: Classic, Camarilla, Fibonac
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BinaryIndicator is a highly accurate indicator for trading binary options. It shows excellent results in scalping. This indicator is based in multifactor analysis of trend indicators, as well as confirmation oscillators, which in the end gives an increased accuracy of signals. Advantages of the indicator Increased accuracy of signals. Excellent results when trading binary options with a short expiration time from M30 to M1 . It works on any timeframes. Works with any trade symbols. Parameters
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