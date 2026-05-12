MTF Precise Price Action Arrow Filtered Model T

Introducing my best trading tool :

This trading tool is my best work after years of making various trading tools.

This trading tool is similar to the original MTF PPAAF but you can monitor per TF curve of Double RSI and Stochastic visually from M1 to MN

which is very very important!

If you are looking for a multi-timeframe trading tool that combines several indicators and is equipped with a dashboard for all timeframes,

then this is what you are looking for.

Unlock smarter entries with our **Multi Time Frame Trading System** — a powerful strategy that aligns market direction across timeframes

while combining multiple high-precision indicators to confirm every move.

By synchronizing different indicators from higher and lower time frames,

this tool filters out noise and highlights only the strongest, high-probability setups.

Why our Multi-Timeframe Tool is a Game Changer:

✅ On off button technology

✅ This multi time frame trading tool synchronizes data across various periods, utilizing a robust confluence

of indicators to pinpoint high-probability, strong trends

✅ A centralized visual summary that monitor price action and indicator signals across all periods-from M1 to Monthly-on a single screen

✅ Monitoring crossover of all timeframe

✅ Comparing the crossovers of all timeframes of two different indicators

✅ Monitoring the real time movement of Stochastic and RSI curves on all timeframes

✅ Monitoring real time dashboard Dual Double CCI of all time frame

✅ Monitoring real time dashboard Dual Stochastic of all time frame

✅ Monitoring real time dashboard Dual MACD of all time frame

✅ Monitoring real time dashboard Six MA of all time frame

✅ Monitoring real time dashboard Dual Double RSI of all time frame

✅ Monitoring real time dashboard Strong Weak Trend Following of all time frame

✅ Eighteen essential capabilities :

1). Trading In The Zone

2). Dual Candle High Timeframe

3). Arrow Cross DDCCI

4). Arrow Trend Following DDCCI

5). Arrow Cross DSTOCH

6). Arrow Trend Following DSTOCH

7). Arrow Cross DMACD

8). Arrow Trend Following DMACD

9). Arrow Cross DDRSI

10). Arrow Trend Following DDRSI

11). Dual Confluence Multi Mode

12). Dashboard Strong Weak Trend Following

13). STF Curve DSTOCH

14). STF Curve DDRSI

15). Trend Bar Multi Mode

16). Triple MTF Cloud Histo

17). On Chart Three MA

18). Chart Scale

✅ Monitoring Dual Confluence Multi Mode

✅ Monitoring crossover lines visually

✅ Monitoring Trend Bar Multi Mode

✅ Monitoring Triple MTF Cloud Histo

Why do most people fail in trading?

One reason is that they don't look for crossovers across all timeframes.

This tool can solve that problem.

By combining key technical indicators with multi-timeframe analysis, this tool filters out market noise to focus

exclusively on powerful trend movements.

Your path to a consistent profit starts with the right tools.

Don't just trade.

Trade with clarity.

Trade with confirmation.

Trade with confidence.