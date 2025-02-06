Dashboard Multi Currency MTF Double CCI

  • Indicators
  • Anon Candra N
    Anon Candra N

    Anon Candra N

    1 (1)
    I am a professional trader who has been in the stock market for several years. After making in-depth observations of the stock market, I developed the trading tools that have helped my trading career so far. The good news is, you can have these trading tools on this website.
    27 products 2 comments
  • Version: 1.30
  • Updated: 6 February 2025
  • Activations: 20

With this trading tool, you can scan 15 markets simultaneously.

Introducing, new trading indicator 2024 :

➡️ Dashboard Multi Currency Multi Time Frame Double CCI.

There are at least two reasons why I created this trading tool :

  1. First, I'm bored of only observing one market.
  2. Second, I don't want to lose the entry moment in another market.


That's why I want to know other market conditions at the same time.

For this reason, I need a scanner that can scan the conditions of several markets simultaneously.

I often look for markets where the fast CCI line > (or <=) slow CCI line starts from M1 to H4 (or just M1 to M30).

And also I often look for markets that are oversold/overbought from M1 to M30.

If you agree with my analysis, then this is the trading indicator you have been looking for.

Don't miss the moment when market conditions meet the requirements above.

How to use this tool :

1. Trade in the direction of DCCI H4

2. Validate the trend following H4 using real time 9TF dashboard monitor

This is a scanner or dashboard of Double CCI with a lot of great features :

  • Can show the data of fast CCI line
  • Can show the data of slow CCI line
  • Can show the position of fast CCI line and slow CCI line (fast line above slow line or fast line below slow line)
  • Can show the data level of both fast CCI line and slow CCI line (bullish, bearish, trend up, trend down, overbought but still up and oversold but still down)
  • Can show real time data from M1 to MN
  • Can show the data of 15 currency pair (multicurrency forex/commodities/crypto/stocks) 
  • Customizable parameter
  • Customizable color OBOS level
  • Beautiful 20 dashboard color scheme
  • Equipped with on/off currency pair changer
  • Equipped with candle high time frame
  • Equipped with time spread profit info
  • Equipped with current local computer time and broker time
  • Equipped with MTF double CCI curve
  • Equipped with crossover arrows of MTF double CCI curve
  • Equipped with trend bar 3TF double CCI 

This trading tool is absolutely what every trader needs. 

Download today. 

Make confident entries and trade like a pro! 

Thank you.


#dashboardCCI #multicurrency #multitimeframe #CCItradingstrategy 


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This indicator is very usefull to TRADE Trading Ranges and helps identify the following TREND. Every Trader knows that any market stay 80% of the time in trading ranges and only 20% of the time in TREND; this indicator has been built to help traders trade trading ranges. Now instead of waiting for the next TREND, You can SWING TRADE on trading ranges with this simple yet very effective indicator. TRADING with CONGESTIONI INDICATOR: The CONGESTIONI Indicator identify a new trading range and ale
Smart Market Structure Toolkit mt4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
Built-in multi-symbol scanner — traffic-light grid for up to 30 pairs across four timeframes. No separate scanner file required. BUY, SELL, WAIT cells with confluence score and recent structure event. Full alignment with AI Trade Idea — current chart cell reads live engine data so scanner, dashboard, and AI panel always show the same verdict, score, and reason. Per-cell explain popup — four-section breakdown of what is happening, how the score was built, what to look for, and what to watch out
Gold Signal Swing Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL MT4
Genki Andou
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Gold Signal Swing Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter + RR Guarantee System for XAUUSD Swing Trading No repaint. No redraw. No lag. All signals lock after confirmation. Bonus for buyers: Get AI Zone Radar ($59 value) + PDF manual free with purchase. Send me a message on MQL5 after buying. AI Zone Radar: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175834 MT5 version also available: https://www.mql5.com/ja/market/product/177643?source=Site +Profile+Seller Used and trusted by gold traders
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.67 (12)
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This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
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