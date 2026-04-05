Dashboard Trend Bar Smart Level 9TF Double RSI

  • Indicators
  • Anon Candra N
    Anon Candra N

    Anon Candra N

    1 (1)
    I am a professional trader who has been in the stock market for several years. After making in-depth observations of the stock market, I developed the trading tools that have helped my trading career so far. The good news is, you can have these trading tools on this website.
    27 products 2 comments
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 15

An accurate RSI indicator is available.

Dashboard Trend Bar Smart Level 9TF Double RSI.

  • Double RSI, i.e Fast RSI & Slow RSI
  • Why you need second RSI? Using additional indicators will convince us more in live trading
  • 9TF Fast RSI curve
  • 9TF Slow RSI curve
  • 9TF real time RSI angle
  • 9TF real time RSI value
  • 9TF real time RSI direction/phase
  • 9TF Trend Bar 
  • New algo in calculating trend bar
  • On/off Button. Very useful to show/hide indicator in just one click
  • Real time 9TF dashboard monitor 
  • Ability to show trend bar only
  • Ability to show RSI curve only
  • Ability to show dashboard only
  • Ability to select which RSI curve to show
  • Ability to select arrow type of trend
  • Ability to select obos line style
  • Ability to show/hide legend
  • Ability to increase/decrease the number of bar
  • Ability to select color scheme level
  • Ability to select up to 10 dashboard trend bar color scheme
  • Ability to change the color of RSI curve

This indicator has gone through a series of trials. The programming codes have been written with great care.

Make confident entries with the best DTSL 9TF Double RSI trading indicator. 

Get now and trade like a pro. 

Thank you. 
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Trading Special – 30% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for your pers
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Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
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