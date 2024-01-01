Strength Scalper Pro

3

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: This indicator is in current development. final version will be free.


This is a simple indicator that uses 3 timeframes in its formula to create Possible buy and sell signals.

This indicator is optimized for the M1 timeframe Only.

It has 2 types of Alerts:

  • Push Notifications
  • Audio Alerts

UPDATES:

3/19/24: Still testing the final code

Troubleshooting:

When loading the indicator, if you don't see the arrows on the current chart that means that MT4 has not loaded all the higher time frame data on the current chart just switch the chart to the H1 then M15, and then back to M1 and all the history and current data should be loaded. If the problem persists feel free to contact me in a private message to troubleshoot.


    PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: For best results use this indicator as an extra tools after you have completed your regular analysis and use it for alerts based on such analysis. This indicator will never repaint after the candle has been closed and will alert on the next candle after closing of signal candle.


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    patrickdrew
    3235
    patrickdrew 2025.02.06 07:38 
     

    UPDATE:

    Works much better in demo than real. :-(

    Testing in Demo. Seems absolutely amazing!! :-) Thank you!!

    Reply to review