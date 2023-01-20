Visual Range Indicator
- Indicateurs
- Alexander Chertnik
- Version: 1.3
- Mise à jour: 20 janvier 2023
"Visual Range - Spread Indicator".
This Indicator is an Essential Tool for Manual trading.
it helps to avoid "off price" and "bad" entries caused by abnormally High spreads.
......................................................................................................................
At the Market Opening and News Reports - the Size of the Spread can go temporarily widely High.
The Indicator shows the current Size of the Spread visually on the chart and its distance from the current price.