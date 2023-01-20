Visual Range Indicator

"Visual Range - Spread Indicator". 

This Indicator is an Essential Tool for Manual trading.

it helps to avoid "off price" and "bad" entries caused by abnormally High spreads.

......................................................................................................................

At the Market Opening and News Reports - the Size of the Spread can go temporarily widely High.

The Indicator shows the current Size of the Spread visually on the chart and its distance from the current price.



