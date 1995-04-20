Hercules Trend Indicator

Hercules is a trend indicator which is a very powerfull tool to enter into the position at right time. it also indicates the the rangebound areas very easyly. Its visual representation is same like supertrend . But it is more advanced then super trend . If you combine the entry signal of multiple time frame it would give 98% accuracy in most of the symbols.

  • Additional Features
  • Notification 
  • Alerts
  • Email
  • Arrow for buy and sell signals
  • Easyly accesible buffers for EA development

