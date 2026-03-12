Hercules Trend Settings/Inputs Guide for MT4 & MT5

MT4 Version: Hercules Trend MT4 MT5 Version:

Complete User Documentation — MT4 & MT5

1. OVERVIEW

The Hercules Trend indicator is a powerful tool designed to help traders identify optimal entry points by analyzing market trends. It utilizes advanced algorithms to detect trend reversals and range-bound areas, providing clear visual signals. This indicator simplifies decision-making for traders by highlighting potential buy and sell opportunities based on market movements.

Who Should Use It: Retail forex traders seeking to improve their timing in entering and exiting trades.

Main Benefit: Hercules Trend empowers traders to make informed decisions by clearly indicating trend directions and potential reversals.

2. INPUT PARAMETERS & SETTINGS

This product shares a common set of general input settings with all Indicator products in this series. The following sections are covered in the common guide: Alert Settings (popup alert, push notification, email alert) and Display Settings (arrow size, colors). For full details refer to the Common General Input Settings Guide. The sections below cover only the product-specific inputs unique to this product.

All configurable settings for this product are the common shared settings referenced above. There are no additional product-specific inputs.

Hercules Trend Input Parameters Parameter Type Default Value Description Example Scan Factor Integer 2 Determines how many candles the indicator scans to identify trends. Adjusting this can refine the sensitivity of trend detection. 3 - Use a higher value for a broader trend analysis over more candles. Show Bars Boolean false Enables or disables the display of histogram bars representing trend strength. Useful for visual trend assessment. true - Activate to visualize trend strength alongside line indicators. Show Arrows Boolean false Allows for the display of arrows on the chart to indicate buy/sell signals. Enhances visual clarity for trade entries. true - Use this to get clear visual signals for potential trades. Alerts On Boolean false Enables alerts for trend signals. Traders can receive notifications for potential trade opportunities. true - Activate to get alerts when trends change. Alerts On Current Boolean false Determines if alerts should trigger on the current bar. Useful for real-time trading decisions. true - Use this for immediate alerts on current market conditions. Alerts Message Boolean false Enables message alerts for trend signals. Helps traders stay informed about market changes. true - Activate to receive messages for trend alerts. Alerts Sound Boolean false Allows sound notifications for alerts. Ensures traders do not miss important signals. true - Use this to receive audible alerts for trend changes. Alerts Email Boolean false Enables email notifications for alerts. Ideal for traders who prefer email updates on market movements. true - Activate to receive email alerts for significant trends.

3. HOW IT WORKS

Core Calculation & Logic

The Hercules Trend indicator calculates key price levels and trends using a combination of moving averages and the Average True Range (ATR). It identifies market conditions such as trending and range-bound phases by analyzing recent highs and lows.

This indicator uses a predefined Scan Factor to assess price movements over a specified number of candles, allowing traders to detect potential entry and exit points based on market volatility and trend direction.

BUY and SELL Signal Conditions

BUY Signal — When does it appear? A buy signal is generated when the price closes above the calculated high of the previous period, indicating upward momentum.

SELL Signal — When does it appear? A sell signal occurs when the price closes below the calculated low of the previous period, suggesting downward pressure.

Signal Confirmation: Traders will see a color change in the indicator lines, along with arrows indicating the direction of the trade. Alerts can also be configured for immediate notifications.

Recommended Action: It is advisable to confirm signals with higher time frame analysis and set stop-loss orders just below the recent swing low for buy signals and above the swing high for sell signals.

Step-by-Step Workflow

Step 1: Set Up the Indicator Install the Hercules Trend indicator on your trading platform and apply it to your preferred chart.

Step 2: Configure Settings Adjust the parameters such as Scan Factor and alerts based on your trading strategy and preferences.

Step 3: Identify Signals Monitor the indicator for buy and sell signals as indicated by the color changes and arrows.

Step 4: Confirm with Higher Time Frames Always check higher time frames for confirmation before entering trades.

Step 5: Manage Your Trades Use appropriate risk management techniques, including setting stop-loss and take-profit levels based on market conditions.

Step 6: Review Performance After closing trades, analyze the results to refine your strategy and improve future performance.

4. USAGE TIPS & BEST PRACTICES

Utilizing the Hercules Trend indicator effectively can enhance trading decisions and outcomes.

Feature Description Scan Factor Adjusts how many candles the indicator analyzes to determine trends, affecting responsiveness and accuracy. Show Arrows Enables visual arrows on the chart to indicate buy/sell signals, helping to quickly identify potential trades. Alerts On Activates notifications for buy/sell signals, ensuring the trader does not miss important market movements. Show Bars Displays histogram bars for trend strength, providing additional context to the trend's momentum. Alerts Message Sends a message alert when a signal occurs, enhancing communication for traders who may not be monitoring the screen.

Quick Start Guide

Follow these steps to get started in under 5 minutes:

Download the Indicator: Obtain the Hercules Trend indicator from the MQL5 marketplace. Install the Indicator: Place the indicator file into the appropriate indicators folder of your trading platform. Apply to Chart: Open a chart and apply the Hercules Trend indicator to visualize its signals. Configure Settings: Adjust the Scan Factor and enable alerts according to your trading preferences. Monitor Signals: Watch for buy and sell signals indicated by arrows and color changes. Confirm with Higher Time Frames: Always check higher time frames for additional confirmation before executing trades. Manage Your Trades: Use stop-loss and take-profit levels to manage risk effectively.

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