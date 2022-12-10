HFT Flame Mt4

This is the HFT Flame Ea....This is a complex Expert Advisor that basically pick trades from price movements, it is also a none-martingale mechanism with netting strategy that makes this Ea more interested and profitable throughout your trading journey.

The HFT Flame EA can be super consistent on profits depending on the inputs selected for your style of trading.

This is a hand free trading robot that can trade your way to success while you are away from the charts, another perfect advantage about this EA is that its more accurate on big news events.

This EA is also capable of trading the sideways market and trending market. 

Minimum Deposit- $500

Markets- This EA trade on any pairs.

Timeframe- This EA trades on any timeframes.


INPUTS.

Lot- The amount of lot to trade.

Close money- Close all positions when set profit target is hit.

Nearby pips- The size of the negative range measure in pips, Space between each position.

Pips to raise- The price must raise up with pips define on the other parameter, number of pips a candle holds to determine your entry.

Time to wait- This is the maximum time period to wait for the price to raise with the candle pips.

Max order- The max number of positions the EA are allowed to open.

Cut loss- Closs all positions when the set percentage of your balance is hit, example if you place "30" and your trades are in loss of 30% of your balance all trades are going to close.



NOTE.

Do your own back testing on the demo to the most profitable settings before live trading this EA....





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This EA performs with a Hedging strategy by which Buy and Sell signals are from the MACD indicator.... The lot sizes in the input are Custome for you to adjust as you pleased, so you are able to improve your hedging style. Can be used on any pairs. Inputs. Close Money- this option is basically the take profit in ($), for example if you set the close money at $20 the EA  will automatically close all trades when your overall profit is $20. Nearby Hedge Pips- this basically determine the distance o
AI Concept
Shamary A Guy
Experts
The AI Concept EA is a 100% hands free Auto Trader that is designed to trade and maximize your financial status, it's also designed to a certain trading behavior by which profits will always be stabled throughout your trading journey . This EA use Martingale Strategy but in the very safe and effective way of multiplying Lots to your balance. This AI Expert Advisor search for a particular price action behavior that investors haven't come across as yet, in other words this EA searches for secret d
Holy Moly
Shamary A Guy
Experts
This is the Holy Moly Expert Advisor....This is a complex Expert Advisor that basically pick trades from price movements, it is also a none-martingale and non-grid mechanism strategy that makes this Ea more interested and profitable throughout your trading journey. The Holy Moly EA can be super consistent on profits depending on the inputs selected for your style of trading, this is a hand free trading robot that can trade your way to success while you are away from the charts, another perfect a
Ka Ching
Shamary A Guy
3 (1)
Experts
Ka Ching EA is a fully automatic robot that has the level of a professional trader. The robot uses a completely new and unknown strategy. During real trading, it does not look towards history and acts according to circumstances. The algorithm of the adviser is based on determining the strength of the market and the formation of pivot points. Orders are closed by Take Profit, Trailing or Stop Loss.  Expert Advisor settings optimized for the Icmarket broker. Minor optimization of input parameters
JoyBoy EA
Shamary A Guy
Utilities
JoyBoy EA advantage: the first support for small capital work EA, real trading more than 4 years; this EA based on volatility adaptive mechanism, only one single at a time, each single with a stop-loss, an average of about 4 orders per day, holding a single length of about 12 hours. This EA does not use Martingale or Grid strategy Makes it safer for your capital. You can also use this EA to pass prop firm Challenges because of its very low drawdowns and stable profits. Support currency: EURNZD
Divergence Custome Hedge Mt5
Shamary A Guy
Utilities
This EA performs with a Hedging strategy by which Buy and Sell signals are from the MACD indicator.... The lot sizes in the input are Custome for you to adjust as you pleased, so you are able to improve your hedging style. Inputs. Close Money-   this option is basically the take profit in ($), for example if you set the close money at $20 the   EA  will automatically close all trades when your overall profit is $20. Nearby Hedge Pips-   this basically determine the   distance of pips  between yo
HFT Flame Mt5
Shamary A Guy
Utilities
This is the HFT Flame Ea....This is a complex Expert Advisor that basically pick trades from price movements, it is also a none-martingale mechanism with netting strategy that makes this Ea more interested and profitable throughout your trading journey. The HFT Flame EA can be super consistent on profits depending on the inputs selected for your style of trading. This is a hand free trading robot that can trade your way to success while you are away from the charts, another perfect advantage abo
AI Concept MT5
Shamary A Guy
Experts
The   AI Concept EA   is a 100% hands free Auto Trader that is designed to trade and maximize your financial status, it's also designed to a certain trading behavior by which profits will always be   stabled throughout your trading journey .   This   EA   use   Martingale Strategy   but in the   very safe and effective way   of multiplying Lots to your balance. This AI Expert Advisor   search for a particular price action behavior that investors haven't come across as yet, in other words this EA
Templerfx Nightmare
Shamary A Guy
Experts
Templerfx Nightmare is an EA that uses artificial intelligence technology to analyze data of many indicators. EA will have the best option to enter orders. The biggest difference of Templerfx Nightmare  is that the EA can control the Risk:Reward ratio much better than other EAs.That is possible because of a set of indicators to control entry points and manage open orders.  This EA is specifically designed to maximize trading opportunities on (Rise 300 Index ) pair on the M15 timeframe on a spec
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mowdiee
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mowdiee 2024.05.09 12:09 
 

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chush0000
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chush0000 2024.01.31 17:54 
 

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Savan1234
27
Savan1234 2023.03.06 21:28 
 

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Shamary A Guy
6505
Reply from developer Shamary A Guy 2023.03.06 21:37
Okay please change the time filter options from "false" to "true"...thank you
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