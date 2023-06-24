Ka Ching EA is a fully automatic robot that has the level of a professional trader.

The robot uses a completely new and unknown strategy. During real trading, it does not look towards history and acts according to circumstances. The algorithm of the adviser is based on determining the strength of the market and the formation of pivot points. Orders are closed by Take Profit, Trailing or Stop Loss. Expert Advisor settings optimized for the Icmarket broker. Minor optimization of input parameters for other brokers may be required. The Expert Advisor can work on various financial instruments, but it shows the best results on the US30 pair.

This EA is also designed to pass Funded Challenges which makes it more interesting.

Advantages:

No martingale, no grid, no double lot, no averaging, no dangerous strategies.

Fixed Stop Loss, Take Profit and Trailing.

Requirements:



Trading pair: US30

US30 Timeframe: The work of the adviser does not depend on the timeframe, but it is better to put it on TF 15M

The work of the adviser does not depend on the timeframe, but it is better to put it on TF 15M Minimum deposit: $200

$200 Trading conditions: ECN account with low spread

ECN account with low spread Broker: IC Market

P.S. In most cases, the default settings are suitable for all brokers.





In conclusion, Ka Ching EA is a game-changer in the forex trading world, providing a level of accuracy and precision that has never been seen before. If you are looking to take your forex trading to the next level, then this is the perfect choice for you. With its advanced AI technology and sophisticated trading strategy, it has the potential to deliver consistent profits for its users.



Note.....

US100 Parameter Settings are a bit different....The only difference is that Us100 stoploss should be 3000.0 and also the trailing stoploss should be 800.0 .