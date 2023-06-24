Ka Ching

3


Ka Ching EA is a fully automatic robot that has the level of a professional trader.

The robot uses a completely new and unknown strategy. During real trading, it does not look towards history and acts according to circumstances. The algorithm of the adviser is based on determining the strength of the market and the formation of pivot points. Orders are closed by Take Profit, Trailing or Stop Loss.  Expert Advisor settings optimized for the Icmarket broker. Minor optimization of input parameters for other brokers may be required. The Expert Advisor can work on various financial instruments, but it shows the best results on the US30 pair.

This EA is also designed to pass Funded Challenges which makes it more interesting.

Advantages:

  • No martingale, no grid, no double lot, no averaging, no dangerous strategies.
  • Fixed Stop Loss, Take Profit and Trailing.

Requirements:

  • Trading pair: US30
  • Timeframe: The work of the adviser does not depend on the timeframe, but it is better to put it on TF 15M
  • Minimum deposit: $200
  • Trading conditions: ECN account with low spread 
  • Broker: IC Market

P.S. In most cases, the default settings are suitable for all brokers.


In conclusion, Ka Ching EA is a game-changer in the forex trading world, providing a level of accuracy and precision that has never been seen before. If you are looking to take your forex trading to the next level, then this is the perfect choice for you. With its advanced AI technology and sophisticated trading strategy, it has the potential to deliver consistent profits for its users.

Note.....

US100 Parameter Settings are a bit different....The only difference is that Us100 stoploss should be 3000.0 and also the trailing stoploss should be 800.0 .

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Alesamo
1593
Alesamo 2023.12.20 12:12 
 

This EA looks great in backtests, but, unfortunately, that's it. I tested it now for about 2 weeks, it opens a lot of orders (in my case 196), but below 20% (in my case 18.6%) are winners, and the many losing positions lead to an overall negative balance. So my advice is to save your money in this case...

Update 12 Jan: I am giving more stars now, somehow this EA turned quite positive lately, it's in profit now with a win rate of about 24%... The good thing is the low DD, either you have a small loss, or a profit, which can be quite substantial, especially if there are moving news. Will continue to monitor the performance.

patrickdrew
3225
patrickdrew 2023.08.31 09:03 
 

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Shamary A Guy
6505
Reply from developer Shamary A Guy 2023.08.31 16:40
Thank you for your honest review
Harold Vega
28
Harold Vega 2023.08.22 16:18 
 

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