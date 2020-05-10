Scalper Heiken Ashi

There are several types of Patterns, We choose Doji that is used for continuation and trend reversals.  


Signal types :

#1 Premium Signal-

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Doji should have the colour of the expected direction change along with normal candle colour matching direction.

#2 Secondary Signal  
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Doji has the perfect formation however the bar maybe in the same colour as the previous bar but the candle colour has new direction colour.

Stochastics-Filter:

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The Stochastic is 5,3,3 with levels Sell=80/ Buy=20.

#3 Premium Stochastic Alert
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Signal With Stochastics Filter

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Signals/Notification: 
Chart alert-Pop up window
Push Notification
Email notification


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