Scalper Heiken Ashi

There are several types of Patterns, We choose Doji that is used for continuation and trend reversals.



Signal types : #1 Premium Signal-

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Doji should have the colour of the expected direction change along with normal candle colour matching direction.





#2 Secondary Signal

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Doji has the perfect formation however the bar maybe in the same colour as the previous bar but the candle colour has new direction colour.





Stochastics-Filter: ----------------

The Stochastic is 5,3,3 with levels Sell=80/ Buy=20.





#3 Premium Stochastic Alert

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Signal With Stochastics Filter





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Signals/Notification:

Chart alert-Pop up window

Push Notification

Email notification



