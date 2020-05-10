Scalper Heiken Ashi
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
There are several types of Patterns, We choose Doji that is used for continuation and trend reversals.
Signal types :
#1 Premium Signal-
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Doji should have the colour of the expected direction change along with normal candle colour matching direction.
#2 Secondary Signal
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Doji has the perfect formation however the bar maybe in the same colour as the previous bar but the candle colour has new direction colour.
Stochastics-Filter:
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The Stochastic is 5,3,3 with levels Sell=80/ Buy=20.
#3 Premium Stochastic Alert
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Signal With Stochastics Filter
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Signals/Notification:
Chart alert-Pop up window
Push Notification
Email notification