Divergence Custome Hedge Mt5

This EA performs with a Hedging strategy by which Buy and Sell signals are from the MACD indicator....

The lot sizes in the input are Custome for you to adjust as you pleased, so you are able to improve your hedging style.

Inputs.

Close Money- this option is basically the take profit in ($), for example if you set the close money at $20 the EA will automatically close all trades when your overall profit is $20.

Nearby Hedge Pips- this basically determine the distance of pips between your buy and sell order, for example you set nearby hedge pips at 10 and the EA take a buy, at the 10th pip in negative the EA will now open a sell.

Lot 1- this is the first order lot size.

Lot 2- this is the second order lot size.

Lot 3- this is the third order lot size.

Lot 4- this is the fourth order lot size.

Lot 5- this is the fifth order lot size.

Lot 6- this is the sixth order lot size.

Lot 7- this is the seventh order lot size.

Lot 8- this is the eighth order lot size.

Mode- this is the title for the MACD settings.


Note...

Please optimize and test this EA to your best settings before placing on live account ....





//////Best Regards//////


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Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 — professional one-click trading from chart and keyboard A powerful trading panel for active manual trading, designed to open, manage, and close trades far faster and more efficiently than the standard MetaTrader interface. This panel is built for traders who want full control over positions, pending orders, profit management, and trading execution inside one professional workspace. This is not just another utility. It is a complete trading cockpit for MetaTrader
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