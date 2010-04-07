Universal EABuilder
- Utilities
- Irina Cherkashina
- Version: 1.2
- Activations: 5
Universal EA Builder is unique EA designer and has a large set of tools. which allows you to create your own Expert Advisors based on your own desires using the following types of indicators:
1 - draws arrows, opening by arrows
2 - has a main and signal line, opening at the intersection of lines
3 - one line and its intersection with levels are used
4 - extremum
5 - color change
This EA-Builder has a convenient author's panel integrated, displaying important information for the trader about the account, open positions and trading results for the day, week and month.