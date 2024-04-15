Fibo Swing EA

Semi-automatic trend advisor based on the Fibonacci grid.





After drawing the Fibonacci grid, the advisor automatically expands the grid as the price moves further along the trend and opens an order for a price rollback from the levels selected in the settings. Stop Loss is automatically set at 100% of the Fibo grid, Take Profit is set at 10% of the Fibo grid. You can also activate the option to close an order at the next level of the Fibo grid.





In the settings you can select the following Fibo grid levels to open an order:

38%, 50%, 61%, 78%.





The order size is set according to the selected settings:





1. Fixed lot





2.% of deposit





3. Fixed loss amount in $.





The advisor shows stable effectiveness on time frames from MN to H1. When determining the range for drawing the Fibonacci grid, it is worth considering that the wave movement consists of two counter-trend candles at the beginning and end of the wave, and at least two trend candles between them.

As a rule, it is best to open entry orders on a pullback from the 50% Fibo grid level, or 61%, or 78%. You choose what suits you best.