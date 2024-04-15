Fibo Swing EA

Semi-automatic trend advisor based on the Fibonacci grid.

After drawing the Fibonacci grid, the advisor automatically expands the grid as the price moves further along the trend and opens an order for a price rollback from the levels selected in the settings. Stop Loss is automatically set at 100% of the Fibo grid, Take Profit is set at 10% of the Fibo grid. You can also activate the option to close an order at the next level of the Fibo grid.

In the settings you can select the following Fibo grid levels to open an order:
38%, 50%, 61%, 78%.

The order size is set according to the selected settings:

1. Fixed lot

2.% of deposit

3. Fixed loss amount in $.

The advisor shows stable effectiveness on time frames from MN to H1. When determining the range for drawing the Fibonacci grid, it is worth considering that the wave movement consists of two counter-trend candles at the beginning and end of the wave, and at least two trend candles between them.
As a rule, it is best to open entry orders on a pullback from the 50% Fibo grid level, or 61%, or 78%. You choose what suits you best.
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Telegram to MT4: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Streamline your trading with Telegram to MT4 , the cutting-edge utility designed to copy trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 4 platform—without the need for DLLs. This robust solution ensures seamless execution of signals with unparalleled precision and customization options, saving you time and boosting your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] [ FAQ ] [ How atach logs properly ] [Settings descrition
Ultimate Partial Profit EA
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.67 (3)
Utilities
This EA Utility delivers a robust solution for managing an unlimited array of open orders, both manual and automated. It enables customizable partial profit levels utilizing metrics such as pips, ratios, ATR (Average True Range), and profit amounts for precise trade management. The utility features an advanced on-screen display, offering clear visualization of all orders and their profit levels to enhance strategic decision-making and control. To evaluate its performance and interface, the EA s
Risk to R Ratio Manager
Omar Alkassar
Utilities
The Risk to Reward Ratio Manager is a visual order management tool and position size calculator designed to support disciplined trading and professional risk management. It allows traders to visually set entry, stop-loss, and take-profit levels directly on the chart, while automatically calculating the lot size and risk-to-reward ratio before sending an order. The tool helps standardize trade preparation and ensures that each position is opened with a predefined and controlled level of risk. Thi
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3.67 (3)
Utilities
Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] One of the k
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