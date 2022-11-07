Bongo AUDCHF
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Suvashish Halder
- Sürüm: 1.0
This EA only created for AUDCHF with an Risk Reward 1:2
Download Set Files - CLICK HERE
NO GRID, NO MARTINGALE and NO MORE OVERTRADING.
Add This to Activate News Filter - https://ec.forexprostools.com/
Features :-
|Symbol
|AUDCHF
|Brokers
|IC Markets, Tickmill, Pepperstone
|Account Type
|Raw Spread, Pro, Razor
|Leverage
|Recommended 1:500
|Timeframe
|15M
|Settings
|Download
|Minimum Deposit
|$100
|Risk Reward
|1:2
|Strategy
|Market Movement
Why Should You Use This EA:
- Market Movement Strategy.
- Hard Stop loss.
- News Filter.
- Spread Control.
- 1GB RAM VPS enough.
- NO GRID, NO Martingale, NO Dangerous Method.
- You can select trading days, Session you want to trade.
- As Always Historical statistics cannot guarantee any profitability in the future.
Really an excellent EA ! As always, I first tested it on a demo account and then in real trading for several months with the KTM broker. I was impressed by the low drawdown percentage and especially by the stability and consistency of the results. It is certainly the best free EA I have used, and it's also easy to manage by strictly following the original setup provided by the author. I also tried a slight personal modification by including Monday as a trading day, and the profits increased by about 20% while keeping the drawdown percentage low and contained. This is a personal choice, from now on, it will be deployed on all my accounts and brokers consistently. Moreover, it is also suitable for most parts of PROP FIRMS as long as the original settings are strictly adhered to. I personally thank to the the author -Good job