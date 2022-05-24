Rua TrailingStop BreakEven

Uses of EA

- Trailingstop: Move stoploss continuously.
- Breakeven: Move the stoploss once.
Custom parameters:
All OrderOpenTime:
    + true: acts on all order
    + false: only affect the order opened since EA run
All OrderType:
    + true: acts on all order.
    + false: only the order is running (Buy, Sell)
TraillingStop: true (Use), false (do not use)
    TrailingStop Save (Point)
    TraililngStop Distance (Point)
BreakEven: true (Use), false (do not use)
    BreakEven Save (Point)

    BreakEven Distance (Point)

A product of RuaCoder


