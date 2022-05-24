Rua TrailingStop BreakEven
- Experts
- PHAM KIM QUY RuaCoder
- Version: 1.13
- Updated: 24 May 2022
Uses of EA
- Trailingstop: Move stoploss continuously.
- Breakeven: Move the stoploss once.
Custom parameters:
All OrderOpenTime:
+ true: acts on all order
+ false: only affect the order opened since EA run
All OrderType:
+ true: acts on all order.
+ false: only the order is running (Buy, Sell)
TraillingStop: true (Use), false (do not use)
TrailingStop Save (Point)
TraililngStop Distance (Point)
BreakEven: true (Use), false (do not use)
BreakEven Save (Point)
BreakEven Distance (Point)
