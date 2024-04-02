The PriceActionOracle indicator greatly simplifies your trading decision-making process by providing accurate signals about market reversals. It is based on a built-in algorithm that not only recognizes possible reversals, but also confirms them at support and resistance levels. This indicator embodies the concept of market cyclicality in a form of technical analysis.





PriceActionOracle tracks the market trend with a high degree of reliability, ignoring short-term fluctuations and noise around the average price. This makes it an ideal tool for both short-term pips strategy on small time periods and long-term positions.





Indicator parameters:

RISK: This option allows you to adjust the risk level when trading. It determines how much capital an investor is willing to lose in one trade.

Length: Length of period used for analysis. It determines the number of bars that the indicator uses for its calculations. A higher value may produce smoother and less sensitive signals.

LimitBars: This parameter determines the maximum number of bars that the indicator will take into account when analyzing. Setting a higher value allows you to increase the historical depth of analysis, but may affect the speed of the indicator.

These options allow traders to customize the indicator according to their requirements and trading strategies, while providing accurate and reliable signals for successful trading.