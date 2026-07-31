DS Prop Risk Dashboard
- Indicators
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Darkstone Capital LTDWelcome to my MQL5 profile.
I'm the Founder and CEO of Darkstone Capital, a trading and technology company focused on developing professional trading solutions for the MetaTrader platform.
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 31 July 2026
Real-Time Account Monitoring & Risk Management Dashboard for MetaTrader 5
Overview
DS Prop Risk Dashboard V2.0 is a MetaTrader 5 dashboard designed to help traders monitor important account statistics and risk parameters directly from their trading chart.
The dashboard provides a clear overview of balance, equity, floating profit/loss, drawdown, daily loss limits, and profit target progression. It is designed for traders who operate under structured risk conditions, including evaluation accounts, funded accounts, and personal trading environments.
Version 2.0 introduces improved calculations, enhanced visual presentation, expanded monitoring options, and smoother real-time updates while maintaining a lightweight and user-friendly interface.
Key Features
• Real-time balance monitoring
• Real-time equity monitoring
• Floating profit/loss display
• Daily loss limit tracking
• Maximum drawdown monitoring
• Profit target progression tracking
• Account growth and loss monitoring
• Configurable dashboard display
• Visual risk status indicators
• Clean chart-based interface
• Lightweight performance
Dashboard Information
DS Prop Risk Dashboard V2.0 displays essential account information including:
Balance
Shows the current account balance and account value changes.
Equity
Displays current equity including open positions and floating results.
Floating Profit/Loss
Monitor active trade performance in real time.
Daily Loss Monitoring
Tracks daily account performance based on the configured risk parameters.
Drawdown Monitoring
Displays current drawdown information to help traders monitor account exposure.
Profit Target Progress
Allows users to monitor progress toward a selected account objective or target.
Risk Monitoring System
The dashboard provides configurable monitoring tools for:
Daily Loss Limits
Track current daily performance against a selected maximum loss threshold.
Maximum Drawdown
Monitor account drawdown levels and current exposure.
Profit Objectives
Display progress toward a predefined profit target.
Risk Status Display
Visual indicators provide a quick overview of current account conditions.
Version 2.0 Improvements
Version 2.0 includes:
• Updated dashboard layout
• Improved information organisation
• Enhanced calculation accuracy
• Smoother real-time updates
• Improved chart rendering
• Additional monitoring options
• Refined user interface
• Performance optimisation
How It Works
After attaching DS Prop Risk Dashboard V2.0 to a MetaTrader 5 chart, the indicator reads account information from the trading terminal and displays the selected statistics through a custom dashboard interface.
Users can configure the displayed information and adjust the dashboard according to their preferred trading workflow.
Recommended Usage
Suitable for:
• MetaTrader 5 traders
• Evaluation account traders
• Funded account traders
• Manual trading setups
• Automated trading environments
• Multi-account monitoring
The dashboard can be used with:
• Forex
• Indices
• Metals
• Cryptocurrency markets
• Other MetaTrader 5 supported instruments
Input Settings
The dashboard includes configurable options for:
• Display preferences
• Dashboard position
• Risk parameters
• Account targets
• Visual settings
• Information visibility
Technical Information
Platform:
MetaTrader 5
Type:
Custom Indicator / Dashboard
Markets:
All supported MT5 symbols
Timeframes:
All timeframes
Notes
• Risk parameters must be configured according to the user's account requirements.
• The dashboard displays account information provided by the MetaTrader 5 terminal.
• This tool is designed for monitoring purposes and does not execute trades.
Darkstone Product Suite
DS Prop Risk Dashboard V2.0 is part of the Darkstone collection of MetaTrader 5 trading tools designed to improve trading workflow, chart organisation, analysis, and account monitoring.
Other Darkstone products include indicators, dashboards, and automated trading systems available through the MQL5 Market.