DS Prop Risk Dashboard

DS Prop Risk Dashboard V2.0

Real-Time Account Monitoring & Risk Management Dashboard for MetaTrader 5

Overview

DS Prop Risk Dashboard V2.0 is a MetaTrader 5 dashboard designed to help traders monitor important account statistics and risk parameters directly from their trading chart.

The dashboard provides a clear overview of balance, equity, floating profit/loss, drawdown, daily loss limits, and profit target progression. It is designed for traders who operate under structured risk conditions, including evaluation accounts, funded accounts, and personal trading environments.

Version 2.0 introduces improved calculations, enhanced visual presentation, expanded monitoring options, and smoother real-time updates while maintaining a lightweight and user-friendly interface.

Key Features

• Real-time balance monitoring
• Real-time equity monitoring
• Floating profit/loss display
• Daily loss limit tracking
• Maximum drawdown monitoring
• Profit target progression tracking
• Account growth and loss monitoring
• Configurable dashboard display
• Visual risk status indicators
• Clean chart-based interface
• Lightweight performance

Dashboard Information

DS Prop Risk Dashboard V2.0 displays essential account information including:

Balance

Shows the current account balance and account value changes.

Equity

Displays current equity including open positions and floating results.

Floating Profit/Loss

Monitor active trade performance in real time.

Daily Loss Monitoring

Tracks daily account performance based on the configured risk parameters.

Drawdown Monitoring

Displays current drawdown information to help traders monitor account exposure.

Profit Target Progress

Allows users to monitor progress toward a selected account objective or target.

Risk Monitoring System

The dashboard provides configurable monitoring tools for:

Daily Loss Limits

Track current daily performance against a selected maximum loss threshold.

Maximum Drawdown

Monitor account drawdown levels and current exposure.

Profit Objectives

Display progress toward a predefined profit target.

Risk Status Display

Visual indicators provide a quick overview of current account conditions.

Version 2.0 Improvements

Version 2.0 includes:

• Updated dashboard layout
• Improved information organisation
• Enhanced calculation accuracy
• Smoother real-time updates
• Improved chart rendering
• Additional monitoring options
• Refined user interface
• Performance optimisation

How It Works

After attaching DS Prop Risk Dashboard V2.0 to a MetaTrader 5 chart, the indicator reads account information from the trading terminal and displays the selected statistics through a custom dashboard interface.

Users can configure the displayed information and adjust the dashboard according to their preferred trading workflow.

Recommended Usage

Suitable for:

• MetaTrader 5 traders
• Evaluation account traders
• Funded account traders
• Manual trading setups
• Automated trading environments
• Multi-account monitoring

The dashboard can be used with:

• Forex
• Indices
• Metals
• Cryptocurrency markets
• Other MetaTrader 5 supported instruments

Input Settings

The dashboard includes configurable options for:

• Display preferences
• Dashboard position
• Risk parameters
• Account targets
• Visual settings
• Information visibility

Technical Information

Platform:
MetaTrader 5

Type:
Custom Indicator / Dashboard

Markets:
All supported MT5 symbols

Timeframes:
All timeframes

Notes

• Risk parameters must be configured according to the user's account requirements.
• The dashboard displays account information provided by the MetaTrader 5 terminal.
• This tool is designed for monitoring purposes and does not execute trades.

Darkstone Product Suite

DS Prop Risk Dashboard V2.0 is part of the Darkstone collection of MetaTrader 5 trading tools designed to improve trading workflow, chart organisation, analysis, and account monitoring.

Other Darkstone products include indicators, dashboards, and automated trading systems available through the MQL5 Market.

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Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicators
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Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
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Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
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Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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1 (1)
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ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
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Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
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Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
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ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
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Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
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