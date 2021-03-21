AoMA is an indicator based on analytical geometry calculations, where the average price angle of a given period is calculated.





Being a powerful indicator of reversal points and supports, supports and resistances become objective with the formation of well-defined "plateau" areas.





It can be used for trend monitoring and the anticipation of trend reversal points.





Two levels of periods are available, a short and a long one, and period crossings can be used as indicative of buying and selling as well as in the classic trend following strategies.

Despite anticipating the continuity and reversal of the trend, the indicator cannot indicate the best entry and exit points and should not be used alone as a trend-following trading system.

The indicator buffers are available for integration with other EAs and import on scripts.





Indicator_shortname = AoMA_indicator;





Works on forex and B3 assets