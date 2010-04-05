Aklamavo ICT FVGs

If you like this product, please give it a 5 star rating as a token of appreciation.



This indicator identifies and displays Fair Value Gaps (FVG) on price charts.



Fair Value Gaps are price zones where there's a significant imbalance between buying and selling pressure, creating "gaps" in price action. The indicator detects two types and when they are mitigated(touched):



Bullish FVG: When a candle's low is above the high of a candle two periods earlier.

Bearish FVG: When a candle's high is below the low of a candle two periods earlier.



Dual Display Modes: Choose between traditional lines or filled rectangles

Color Customization: Separate colors for bullish/bearish FVGs and their mitigated states

Line Style Control: Adjustable line style, width, and appearance

Current Timeframe Mode: Automatically detects FVGs on the current chart timeframe

Locked Timeframe Mode: Displays FVGs from higher timeframes on lower timeframe charts

Configurable up to 3 different timeframes

Individual toggle for each timeframe





