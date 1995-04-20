COMBO Indicators OnOff MT4

The purpose of the Combo OnOff indicator is combine differerent tecniques and approachs to the market in order to spot signals that occur simultaneosly. A signal is more accurate if it is validate from more indicators as the adaptive expectations can be used to predict prices.The On-Off feature and alarms help to look for the better prices to enter/exit in the markets


Moving Averages are statistics that captures the average change in a data series over time

Bollinger Bands is formed by upper, lower and a median band. The upper and lower bands are set above and below the moving average by a certain number of standard deviations of price, thus incorporating volatility

Donchian Channel is formed by upper, lower and a median band. The upper and lower band are obtained respectively by taking the highest high and the lowest low of the last N periods

Pivot Points are price levels. They use the previous days Open, High, and Low to determine intraday support and resistance levels

Ichimoku is a one look indicator, it give immediately an idea of support, resistance and trend

Heiken Ashi look for price inversion using a different formula to draw the candlesticks. In order to spot the inversion of market trend is possible to highlight doji candles with a different color

Murray Math Levels try to explain price movement using price levels. The default sequence of levels is being calculated every 64 bar




Indicatori
Binary Sixty Scalping – Indicatore per opzioni binarie su MT4 Binary Sixty Scalping è un indicatore per la piattaforma MT4, progettato specificamente per il trading di opzioni binarie. Funziona su qualsiasi intervallo di tempo, ma per una maggiore precisione, si consiglia di utilizzare M5 o superiori. L'indicatore è compatibile con tutte le coppie di valute, rendendolo adatto a diversi mercati. Caratteristiche principali: Scadenza predefinita – 1 candela , modificabile nelle impostazioni; Tradi
BarsOldTimeframes
Victor Krupinskiy
Indicatori
The BarsOldTimeFrame indicator is designed to analyze bar formation on a higher timeframe, projecting bars from it onto the current timeframe. The indicator draws higher timeframe bars on the current chart as rectangles with filled candlestick bodies and transparent shadows. The higher timeframe and fill colors for bullish and bearish bar bodies are selected in the settings.
NostradamusMT4
Andrey Spiridonov
1 (1)
Indicatori
NostradamusMT4 is a powerful indicator from the set of professional trader. The indicator is based on Andrei Spiridonov's original price calculation method (ESTIMATED PRICE) for the current candle price. Advantages The indicator does not redraw. It works on any timeframes. Works with any trading instruments. Perfectly suitable for scalping and trading binary options. Parameters Color - color of the ESTIMATED PRICE FUTURE line. How to work with the indicator The indicator forms the ESTIMATED P
BinaryPin
Andrey Spiridonov
3.67 (3)
Indicatori
BinaryPin is an indicator developed and adapted specifically for trading short-term binary options. The indicator's algorithm, before issuing the signal, analyzes many factors, such as market volatility, searches for the PinBar pattern, calculates the probability of success when making a deal. The indicator is set in the usual way. The indicator itself consists of an information window where the name of the trading instrument is displayed, the probability of making a successful transaction, the
FREE
BinaryUniversal
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicatori
BinaryUniversal is a signal indicator for binary options and Forex. In its work, the indicator uses a complex algorithm for generating signals. Before forming a signal, the indicator analyzes volatility, candlestick patterns, important support and resistance levels. The indicator has the ability to adjust the accuracy of the signals, which makes it possible to apply this indicator for both aggressive and conservative trading. The indicator is set in the usual way, it works on any time period and
Binary Scalper 6
Roman Lomaev
Indicatori
Binary Scalper 6 – Potente indicatore per opzioni binarie su MT4 Binary Scalper 6 è uno strumento avanzato per l'analisi delle tendenze e il trading di opzioni binarie su MetaTrader 4 (MT4) . Ideale per trader di tutti i livelli, fornisce segnali chiari e statistiche dettagliate. Caratteristiche principali: Rilevamento delle tendenze : Identifica con precisione i mercati in tendenza. Compatibile con qualsiasi coppia di valute : Flessibilità per operare sui tuoi mercati preferiti. Funziona su qu
VIP signals
BUYUK SAVDOGAR
Indicatori
VIP signal for binary options. This indicator was created specifically for binary options. Set up for profitable work in binary options. Try this indicator if you want to trade binary options profitably. The terms of trade are very simple. We are waiting for directions. We open a deal on the current timeframe in the direction. < < < Indicator non repaint > > > Many users have already rated it positively. The results will surprise you too. According to the test results, this indicator per
Binary Options Block Breaker
Mawuse Kuatsienu
Indicatori
A binary options styled indicator to trade fair value gaps and line breaks. Its robust nature makes it standout from other binary options indicators.   With the right setup strategy, which I will provide after purchase, you will enjoy smooth operations of the indicator. BinaryBlockBreaker is coded with third-party applications such as  http://www.mt2trading.com/?ref=1341  Please signup and download the needed software to provide smooth user experience. 
