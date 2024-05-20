COMBO Indicators OnOff MT4

The purpose of the Combo OnOff indicator is combine differerent tecniques and approachs to the market in order to spot signals that occur simultaneosly. A signal is more accurate if it is validate from more indicators as the adaptive expectations can be used to predict prices.The On-Off feature and alarms help to look for the better prices to enter/exit in the markets


Moving Averages are statistics that captures the average change in a data series over time

Bollinger Bands is formed by upper, lower and a median band. The upper and lower bands are set above and below the moving average by a certain number of standard deviations of price, thus incorporating volatility

Donchian Channel is formed by upper, lower and a median band. The upper and lower band are obtained respectively by taking the highest high and the lowest low of the last N periods

Pivot Points are price levels. They use the previous days Open, High, and Low to determine intraday support and resistance levels

Ichimoku is a one look indicator, it give immediately an idea of support, resistance and trend

Heiken Ashi look for price inversion using a different formula to draw the candlesticks. In order to spot the inversion of market trend is possible to highlight doji candles with a different color

Murray Math Levels try to explain price movement using price levels. The default sequence of levels is being calculated every 64 bar




