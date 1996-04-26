ICT Session Kill Zones with Alerts MT4

This indicator plots configurable trading-session boxes on the chart, extends each session's high and low forward as horizontal levels, and can alert when price returns to touch them. Session start times follow a broker-server-to-New-York offset, so the boxes align correctly regardless of your broker's timezone.





The indicator draws five independent sessions — Asia, London, NY AM, NY Lunch and NY PM — and each one has its own enable switch, start time, duration and colour, shown either as filled boxes or borders only. The high and low of every completed session are projected forward as horizontal levels, and each of these extension lines ends automatically once price crosses through it, with adjustable line style and width. Two further reference lines are available: an Asia Close line that extends the Asian session mid-price across the trading day, and an optional midline for each session box.





The indicator can alert you when price touches a session high or low. Alerts fire once per bar to avoid repeated triggers on the same candle, and they support popup, sound, email and push notification, each of which can be turned on or off independently.





Configuration starts with the ServerMinusNY input, which is your broker's server time minus New York time in hours and should be set before anything else. NumberOfDays controls how many past days of sessions are displayed, and every session carries its own enable, start time, duration and colour settings. Alerts have a master switch alongside individual sound, popup, email and push toggles, while the style controls cover fill mode, border width and line styles.





The indicator works on XAUUSD and the major Forex pairs and functions on any symbol. It suits M1 to M15 timeframes for entries and M30 or H1 for session context, and it can be used alongside order block, fair value gap and market-structure tools. It is an analytical indicator: it does not open, modify or close trades, so always test on a demo account and manage your own risk.





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