ICT Session Kill Zones with Alerts MT4

This indicator plots configurable trading-session boxes on the chart, extends each session's high and low forward as horizontal levels, and can alert when price returns to touch them. Session start times follow a broker-server-to-New-York offset, so the boxes align correctly regardless of your broker's timezone.


The indicator draws five independent sessions — Asia, London, NY AM, NY Lunch and NY PM — and each one has its own enable switch, start time, duration and colour, shown either as filled boxes or borders only. The high and low of every completed session are projected forward as horizontal levels, and each of these extension lines ends automatically once price crosses through it, with adjustable line style and width. Two further reference lines are available: an Asia Close line that extends the Asian session mid-price across the trading day, and an optional midline for each session box.


The indicator can alert you when price touches a session high or low. Alerts fire once per bar to avoid repeated triggers on the same candle, and they support popup, sound, email and push notification, each of which can be turned on or off independently.


Configuration starts with the ServerMinusNY input, which is your broker's server time minus New York time in hours and should be set before anything else. NumberOfDays controls how many past days of sessions are displayed, and every session carries its own enable, start time, duration and colour settings. Alerts have a master switch alongside individual sound, popup, email and push toggles, while the style controls cover fill mode, border width and line styles.


The indicator works on XAUUSD and the major Forex pairs and functions on any symbol. It suits M1 to M15 timeframes for entries and M30 or H1 for session context, and it can be used alongside order block, fair value gap and market-structure tools. It is an analytical indicator: it does not open, modify or close trades, so always test on a demo account and manage your own risk.


If you find this indicator useful, a rating or review is appreciated. For questions or feature requests, please use the Comments section of this product page.

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Indicators
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This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
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5 (9)
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This dashboard is an alert tool for use with the market structure reversal indicator. It's primary purpose is to alert you to reversal opportunities on specific time frames and also to the re-tests of the alerts (confirmation) as the indicator does. The dashboard is designed to sit on a chart on it's own and work in the background to send you alerts on your chosen pairs and timeframes. It was developed after many people requested a dash to monitor multiple pairs and time frames at once rather th
Institutional Blueprint MT4
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
Institutional Blueprint   (MT4) — Market Structure, Order Blocks & Risk/Reward Zones Institutional Blueprint reads the chart the way professional price-action traders do. On every closed bar it maps live market structure, marks the Order Block behind each move, and turns the most relevant block into a ready-to-read trade plan with a clear Entry, Stop Loss and three Take-Profit targets — drawn as a green reward zone and a red risk zone, so the trade geometry is obvious at a glance. Based on Sm
Advanced Indicator Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
Indicators
Advanced Indicator Scanner is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe scanner that works with hundreds of custom indicators available across the web including mql5 website market and codebase indicators. Advanced Indicator Scanner features: Scans your indicator in 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes. Monitors up to 2 lines(buffers) of an indicator. Showing of indicator value on buttons. You can choose between 3 alert modes:  Single symbol and timeframe Multiple timeframes of a symbol Multiple
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