Force Index MTF MT4

Force Index MTF is an advanced implementation of the classical Force Index oscillator, enhanced with multi-timeframe (MTF) capabilities. By calculating the product of price movement and volume, it quantifies the raw power behind market fluctuations, helping traders distinguish significant trend continuations from minor pullbacks.



As a momentum-volume oscillator, the Force Index measures the strength of buyers and sellers. Positive values indicate dominant buying pressure (accumulation), negative values indicate dominant selling pressure (distribution), and zero-line crossovers signal potential shifts in market control — often used to identify the end of a retracement.



The indicator includes an independent MTF engine that lets you monitor Force Index data from any higher timeframe directly on your current chart without switching windows. It offers dual-mode sensitivity: a short period (for example 2) is highly sensitive and suited to detecting short-term pullbacks in intraday trading, while a standard period (for example 13) produces smoother data optimized for swing trends and structural shifts. Color-coded histograms make market pressure immediately clear, and optimized output buffers allow the indicator to connect with Expert Advisors.



In practical use, the indicator works well as a trend-following filter within a hierarchical structure: use a higher timeframe to determine the dominant market bias, use the Force Index MTF to identify when medium-term price action dips against the main trend (for example, a dip below zero in an uptrend), and time your entry when the Force Index returns to the direction of the primary trend.



The indicator is coded to minimize CPU usage when calculating multiple timeframes, and supports popup, sound, email and push notifications for zero-line crosses or specific threshold breaches. Its interface uses adjustable styles to match any chart template. It is compatible with all liquid instruments including XAUUSD, Forex and indices, and requires historical data for each selected timeframe to ensure accurate MTF rendering.



If you find this indicator useful, a rating or review is appreciated. For questions or feature requests, please use the Comments section of this product page.



