Divergence Scanner Multi Oscillator MT4

Divergence Scanner Multi Oscillator searches for regular and hidden divergences across ten oscillators at the same time and marks the bars where several of them agree. Instead of watching RSI, MACD and Stochastic in separate windows, the indicator scans them all on every bar and labels the chart with the names of the oscillators that are diverging, so confluence is visible at a glance.

The scanner covers MACD, MACD Histogram, RSI, Stochastic, CCI, Momentum, OBV, VWMACD, CMF (Chaikin Money Flow) and MFI (Money Flow Index), and it can also read an external custom indicator of your choice. Each oscillator has its own on and off switch, so you can narrow the scan to the ones you actually trade. Regular divergence, hidden divergence, or both can be searched, and the Minimum Indicators in Agreement input filters out isolated readings by requiring a set number of oscillators to diverge on the same bar before anything is drawn.

Divergences are anchored to confirmed pivot highs and lows. The Pivot Period controls how large a swing must be to qualify, the Pivot Source can be either close or high and low, and the search range is bounded by the maximum number of pivot points and the maximum number of bars to look back. Every divergence is drawn as a line from the pivot to the current bar, with separate colours, line styles and widths for regular and hidden divergence, and a label listing the oscillator names together with the total count on that bar.

The indicator is non-repainting by construction. A pivot is only accepted once the bars to the right of it have closed, and signals are evaluated on closed bars only, so the current forming bar never produces a divergence that can disappear later. If you prefer earlier and less reliable readings, the Wait for Bar Confirmation input can be turned off.

Labels are drawn as a box with one oscillator name per row, and the box border and fill follow the colour of the divergence it belongs to. The border and the fill can be switched on and off independently, and the border style, width, font, padding and row spacing are all adjustable. Pivot markers and moving averages of 50 and 200 periods can be displayed as optional context.

Alerts are available for each of the four divergence types separately, delivered as popup, sound, email or push notification, with a master switch that turns all of them off. Alerts are raised once per bar per type and only from closed bars.

For Expert Advisor integration the indicator exposes its results on dedicated buffers: four signal buffers, two moving average buffers, four bit masks that tell you exactly which oscillators diverged, and a ready-made divergence count for the positive and negative side. The buffer map and a short reading example are documented in the source header.

Performance controls let you limit how many bars are processed and cap the number of lines and labels kept on the chart, which keeps the indicator responsive on long histories and low timeframes. It works on any symbol and any timeframe, including XAUUSD, Forex pairs, indices and crypto.

This is an analytical indicator. It does not open, modify or close trades. Always test on a demo account and manage your own risk.

If you find this indicator useful, a rating or review is appreciated. For questions or feature requests, please use the Comments section of this product page.
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Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
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Indicators
This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
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This dashboard is an alert tool for use with the market structure reversal indicator. It's primary purpose is to alert you to reversal opportunities on specific time frames and also to the re-tests of the alerts (confirmation) as the indicator does. The dashboard is designed to sit on a chart on it's own and work in the background to send you alerts on your chosen pairs and timeframes. It was developed after many people requested a dash to monitor multiple pairs and time frames at once rather th
Institutional Blueprint MT4
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
Institutional Blueprint   (MT4) — Market Structure, Order Blocks & Risk/Reward Zones Institutional Blueprint reads the chart the way professional price-action traders do. On every closed bar it maps live market structure, marks the Order Block behind each move, and turns the most relevant block into a ready-to-read trade plan with a clear Entry, Stop Loss and three Take-Profit targets — drawn as a green reward zone and a red risk zone, so the trade geometry is obvious at a glance. Based on Sm
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Advanced Indicator Scanner is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe scanner that works with hundreds of custom indicators available across the web including mql5 website market and codebase indicators. Advanced Indicator Scanner features: Scans your indicator in 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes. Monitors up to 2 lines(buffers) of an indicator. Showing of indicator value on buttons. You can choose between 3 alert modes:  Single symbol and timeframe Multiple timeframes of a symbol Multiple
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Three trades opened, three trades losing at the same time. That is usually not bad luck. If the symbols you traded normally rise together and fall together, they were always going to lose together. It looks like the risk was spread out. In practice the same trade was taken three times. The point of diversifying is that when one position loses, another has a chance to win. If the symbols move as one, that chance does not exist. This panel does one thing: it turns the positions you currently h
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