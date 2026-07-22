Divergence Scanner Multi Oscillator MT5

Divergence Scanner Multi Oscillator searches for regular and hidden divergences across ten oscillators at the same time and marks the bars where several of them agree. Instead of watching RSI, MACD and Stochastic in separate windows, the indicator scans them all on every bar and labels the chart with the names of the oscillators that are diverging, so confluence is visible at a glance.





The scanner covers MACD, MACD Histogram, RSI, Stochastic, CCI, Momentum, OBV, VWMACD, CMF (Chaikin Money Flow) and MFI (Money Flow Index), and it can also read an external custom indicator of your choice. Each oscillator has its own on and off switch, so you can narrow the scan to the ones you actually trade. Regular divergence, hidden divergence, or both can be searched, and the Minimum Indicators in Agreement input filters out isolated readings by requiring a set number of oscillators to diverge on the same bar before anything is drawn.





Divergences are anchored to confirmed pivot highs and lows. The Pivot Period controls how large a swing must be to qualify, the Pivot Source can be either close or high and low, and the search range is bounded by the maximum number of pivot points and the maximum number of bars to look back. Every divergence is drawn as a line from the pivot to the current bar, with separate colours, line styles and widths for regular and hidden divergence, and a label listing the oscillator names together with the total count on that bar.





The indicator is non-repainting by construction. A pivot is only accepted once the bars to the right of it have closed, and signals are evaluated on closed bars only, so the current forming bar never produces a divergence that can disappear later. If you prefer earlier and less reliable readings, the Wait for Bar Confirmation input can be turned off.





Labels are drawn as a box with one oscillator name per row, and the box border and fill follow the colour of the divergence it belongs to. The border and the fill can be switched on and off independently, and the border style, width, font, padding and row spacing are all adjustable. Pivot markers and moving averages of 50 and 200 periods can be displayed as optional context.





Alerts are available for each of the four divergence types separately, delivered as popup, sound, email or push notification, with a master switch that turns all of them off. Alerts are raised once per bar per type and only from closed bars.





For Expert Advisor integration the indicator exposes its results on dedicated buffers: four signal buffers, two moving average buffers, four bit masks that tell you exactly which oscillators diverged, and a ready-made divergence count for the positive and negative side. The buffer map and a short reading example are documented in the source header.





Performance controls let you limit how many bars are processed and cap the number of lines and labels kept on the chart, which keeps the indicator responsive on long histories and low timeframes. It works on any symbol and any timeframe, including XAUUSD, Forex pairs, indices and crypto.





This is an analytical indicator. It does not open, modify or close trades. Always test on a demo account and manage your own risk.





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