Divergence Scanner Multi Oscillator MT5

Divergence Scanner Multi Oscillator searches for regular and hidden divergences across ten oscillators at the same time and marks the bars where several of them agree. Instead of watching RSI, MACD and Stochastic in separate windows, the indicator scans them all on every bar and labels the chart with the names of the oscillators that are diverging, so confluence is visible at a glance.

The scanner covers MACD, MACD Histogram, RSI, Stochastic, CCI, Momentum, OBV, VWMACD, CMF (Chaikin Money Flow) and MFI (Money Flow Index), and it can also read an external custom indicator of your choice. Each oscillator has its own on and off switch, so you can narrow the scan to the ones you actually trade. Regular divergence, hidden divergence, or both can be searched, and the Minimum Indicators in Agreement input filters out isolated readings by requiring a set number of oscillators to diverge on the same bar before anything is drawn.

Divergences are anchored to confirmed pivot highs and lows. The Pivot Period controls how large a swing must be to qualify, the Pivot Source can be either close or high and low, and the search range is bounded by the maximum number of pivot points and the maximum number of bars to look back. Every divergence is drawn as a line from the pivot to the current bar, with separate colours, line styles and widths for regular and hidden divergence, and a label listing the oscillator names together with the total count on that bar.

The indicator is non-repainting by construction. A pivot is only accepted once the bars to the right of it have closed, and signals are evaluated on closed bars only, so the current forming bar never produces a divergence that can disappear later. If you prefer earlier and less reliable readings, the Wait for Bar Confirmation input can be turned off.

Labels are drawn as a box with one oscillator name per row, and the box border and fill follow the colour of the divergence it belongs to. The border and the fill can be switched on and off independently, and the border style, width, font, padding and row spacing are all adjustable. Pivot markers and moving averages of 50 and 200 periods can be displayed as optional context.

Alerts are available for each of the four divergence types separately, delivered as popup, sound, email or push notification, with a master switch that turns all of them off. Alerts are raised once per bar per type and only from closed bars.

For Expert Advisor integration the indicator exposes its results on dedicated buffers: four signal buffers, two moving average buffers, four bit masks that tell you exactly which oscillators diverged, and a ready-made divergence count for the positive and negative side. The buffer map and a short reading example are documented in the source header.

Performance controls let you limit how many bars are processed and cap the number of lines and labels kept on the chart, which keeps the indicator responsive on long histories and low timeframes. It works on any symbol and any timeframe, including XAUUSD, Forex pairs, indices and crypto.

This is an analytical indicator. It does not open, modify or close trades. Always test on a demo account and manage your own risk.

If you find this indicator useful, a rating or review is appreciated. For questions or feature requests, please use the Comments section of this product page.
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Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
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Shengzu Zhong
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SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
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note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
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Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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This trading system requires the user to manually add Fibonacci, trend lines, horizontal lines, channel to perform semi-automatic or manual trading. The trading system can also be used in the tester. Trading panel provides: spread information margin information free marging Information The swap information to order for lots (requires your dealer support)
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Three trades opened, three trades losing at the same time. That is usually not bad luck. If the symbols you traded normally rise together and fall together, they were always going to lose together. It looks like the risk was spread out. In practice the same trade was taken three times. The point of diversifying is that when one position loses, another has a chance to win. If the symbols move as one, that chance does not exist. This panel does one thing: it turns the positions you currently h
Correlation Exposure Matrix MT5
Zhen Yu Zheng
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Three trades opened, three trades losing at the same time. That is usually not bad luck. If the symbols you traded normally rise together and fall together, they were always going to lose together. It looks like the risk was spread out. In practice the same trade was taken three times. The point of diversifying is that when one position loses, another has a chance to win. If the symbols move as one, that chance does not exist. This panel does one thing: it turns the positions you currently h
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