Market Structure Order Blocks and Gaps MT4

Part of the ICT / Smart Money Toolkit. This tool works best alongside my other ICT/SMC indicators — the Session Kill Zones and this Market Structure tool — available for both MT4 and MT5. Combine session timing with market structure for confluence entries, and search my seller profile to find the full suite.


Market Structure Pro is a Smart Money Concepts (SMC) indicator based on ICT methodology. It automatically detects market structure and institutional price zones, and provides a complete buffer interface for Expert Advisor integration.


Market Structure. The indicator detects both Internal and Swing structure, marking Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHoCH), with separate bullish and bearish filters for each structure type. It identifies Strong and Weak Highs and Lows, and marks Equal Highs and Equal Lows (EQH/EQL) as liquidity levels.


Order Blocks. Internal and Swing Order Blocks are drawn with automatic mitigation tracking. Two display modes are available: Current Structure, which extends a block until it is broken, or Fixed Length, which displays it for a set number of bars. Each Order Block can show an optional midline, and a volatility filter based on ATR or range can be applied.


Fair Value Gaps (FVG). A displacement filter marks only gaps created by candles with above-average momentum, matching the ICT definition of a true imbalance. The threshold multiplier and rolling average length are adjustable, and an optional wick-to-body ratio filter excludes weak formations. As with Order Blocks, gaps can be shown in Mitigation mode (removed when filled) or Fixed Length, with an optional midline marking the consequent encroachment.


Multi-Timeframe Mode. Setting the TimeFrame input above the chart period displays higher-timeframe structure, Order Blocks and FVGs on a lower-timeframe chart — for example, viewing M15 structure directly on an M1 chart. Multiple instances with different timeframes can run on the same chart.


Alerts. Configurable alerts cover every event: structure breaks (formed and touched), Order Block touched, formed, broken and midline touched, FVG confirmed on candle close, FVG touched, and Equal High and Low events. Sound, popup, email and push notification are all supported.


EA Integration. Twenty indicator buffers expose all signals and zone prices — Order Block top and bottom, FVG top and bottom, trend state and structure events — for direct use in Expert Advisors via iCustom. The buffer map is documented in the source header and in the product screenshots.


Inputs. All inputs are grouped by feature (Display, Internal Structure, Swing Structure, Order Blocks, FVG, Alerts). The default settings work on any symbol and timeframe, and a Max Bars input limits history processing for fast loading.


If you find this indicator useful, a rating or review is appreciated. For questions or feature requests, please use the Comments section of this product page.

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This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
Market Reversal Alerts Dashboard
Lee Samson
5 (9)
Indicators
This dashboard is an alert tool for use with the market structure reversal indicator. It's primary purpose is to alert you to reversal opportunities on specific time frames and also to the re-tests of the alerts (confirmation) as the indicator does. The dashboard is designed to sit on a chart on it's own and work in the background to send you alerts on your chosen pairs and timeframes. It was developed after many people requested a dash to monitor multiple pairs and time frames at once rather th
Institutional Blueprint MT4
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
Institutional Blueprint   (MT4) — Market Structure, Order Blocks & Risk/Reward Zones Institutional Blueprint reads the chart the way professional price-action traders do. On every closed bar it maps live market structure, marks the Order Block behind each move, and turns the most relevant block into a ready-to-read trade plan with a clear Entry, Stop Loss and three Take-Profit targets — drawn as a green reward zone and a red risk zone, so the trade geometry is obvious at a glance. Based on Sm
Advanced Indicator Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
Indicators
Advanced Indicator Scanner is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe scanner that works with hundreds of custom indicators available across the web including mql5 website market and codebase indicators. Advanced Indicator Scanner features: Scans your indicator in 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes. Monitors up to 2 lines(buffers) of an indicator. Showing of indicator value on buttons. You can choose between 3 alert modes:  Single symbol and timeframe Multiple timeframes of a symbol Multiple
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Triple Screen Impulse System is a chart-window indicator that implements the three-screen structure described by Alexander Elder, using the Impulse System on two periods and the Force Index on a third. Its output is an arrow, printed only when all three screens permit the same direction. Each screen can also be drawn on the chart, so the state behind an arrow — or behind the absence of one — is visible rather than left to be inferred. No trade levels are drawn, because the indicator answers one
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Zhen Yu Zheng
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Three trades opened, three trades losing at the same time. That is usually not bad luck. If the symbols you traded normally rise together and fall together, they were always going to lose together. It looks like the risk was spread out. In practice the same trade was taken three times. The point of diversifying is that when one position loses, another has a chance to win. If the symbols move as one, that chance does not exist. This panel does one thing: it turns the positions you currently h
Correlation Exposure Matrix MT5
Zhen Yu Zheng
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Three trades opened, three trades losing at the same time. That is usually not bad luck. If the symbols you traded normally rise together and fall together, they were always going to lose together. It looks like the risk was spread out. In practice the same trade was taken three times. The point of diversifying is that when one position loses, another has a chance to win. If the symbols move as one, that chance does not exist. This panel does one thing: it turns the positions you currently h
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