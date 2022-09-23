Semi automatic trading and tester
- Utilitaires
- Zhen Yu Zheng
- Version: 2.0
- Mise à jour: 21 septembre 2023
- Activations: 20
This trading system requires the user to manually add Fibonacci, trend lines, horizontal lines, channel to perform semi-automatic or manual trading. The trading system can also be used in the tester.
Trading panel provides:
spread information
margin information
free marging Information
The swap information to order for lots (requires your dealer support)
Excelent for trading and testing.Thank you for updated version!