Market Structure Order Blocks and Gaps MT5

Part of the ICT / Smart Money Toolkit. This tool works best alongside my other ICT/SMC indicators — the Session Kill Zones and this Market Structure tool — available for both MT4 and MT5. Combine session timing with market structure for confluence entries, and search my seller profile to find the full suite.





Market Structure Pro is a Smart Money Concepts (SMC) indicator based on ICT methodology. It automatically detects market structure and institutional price zones, and provides a complete buffer interface for Expert Advisor integration.





Market Structure. The indicator detects both Internal and Swing structure, marking Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHoCH), with separate bullish and bearish filters for each structure type. It identifies Strong and Weak Highs and Lows, and marks Equal Highs and Equal Lows (EQH/EQL) as liquidity levels.





Order Blocks. Internal and Swing Order Blocks are drawn with automatic mitigation tracking. Two display modes are available: Current Structure, which extends a block until it is broken, or Fixed Length, which displays it for a set number of bars. Each Order Block can show an optional midline, and a volatility filter based on ATR or range can be applied.





Fair Value Gaps (FVG). A displacement filter marks only gaps created by candles with above-average momentum, matching the ICT definition of a true imbalance. The threshold multiplier and rolling average length are adjustable, and an optional wick-to-body ratio filter excludes weak formations. As with Order Blocks, gaps can be shown in Mitigation mode (removed when filled) or Fixed Length, with an optional midline marking the consequent encroachment.





Multi-Timeframe Mode. Setting the TimeFrame input above the chart period displays higher-timeframe structure, Order Blocks and FVGs on a lower-timeframe chart — for example, viewing M15 structure directly on an M1 chart. Multiple instances with different timeframes can run on the same chart.





Alerts. Configurable alerts cover every event: structure breaks (formed and touched), Order Block touched, formed, broken and midline touched, FVG confirmed on candle close, FVG touched, and Equal High and Low events. Sound, popup, email and push notification are all supported.





EA Integration. Twenty indicator buffers expose all signals and zone prices — Order Block top and bottom, FVG top and bottom, trend state and structure events — for direct use in Expert Advisors via iCustom. The buffer map is documented in the source header and in the product screenshots.





Inputs. All inputs are grouped by feature (Display, Internal Structure, Swing Structure, Order Blocks, FVG, Alerts). The default settings work on any symbol and timeframe, and a Max Bars input limits history processing for fast loading.





If you find this indicator useful, a rating or review is appreciated. For questions or feature requests, please use the Comments section of this product page.