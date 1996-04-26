Market Volume Profile Modes MT4

Market Volume Profile Modes MT4 is an analytical indicator that displays the distribution of traded volume across price levels directly on the chart. For a given price range, it divides the vertical price span into a configurable number of rows and accumulates tick volume into each row, then renders the result as horizontal histogram bars. Each row is split into a bullish and a bearish portion based on whether the contributing candles closed up or down, so the buying and selling share of activity at each level is shown separately.

The indicator offers eight calculation modes selected through a single input. Fixed Range mode adds a clickable on-chart button that creates a draggable rectangle; you position or resize the box and the profile recalculates for the bars it covers, which is useful for studying a specific swing or consolidation. Visible Range mode builds the profile from the bars currently shown in the chart window and updates as you scroll or zoom. The remaining modes build one profile per period automatically: Session (daily), Weekly, Monthly, Hourly, 4-Hour, and a Custom mode that groups a fixed number of bars you specify. A maximum-profiles setting limits how many recent periods are drawn, and optional divider lines mark where one period ends and the next begins.

From the accumulated distribution the indicator derives three reference levels. The Point of Control marks the price row with the highest volume. The Value Area High and Value Area Low bound the central band of rows that together hold the chosen percentage of total volume, seventy percent by default. Each of these lines can be shown or hidden individually, and a master switch toggles all of them at once; the histogram bars themselves can also be turned off so only the levels remain.

Input parameters let you set the number of rows, the profile width as a percentage of the period, the gap between bars, the value area percentage, and the side of the period on which the histogram is drawn. Colours, line widths and line styles for the bullish and bearish bars, the Point of Control, the Value Area boundaries, the range rectangle and the session dividers are all configurable, as are the position, size and colour of the Fixed Range buttons. The indicator works on any symbol and timeframe and uses tick volume as its data source.

A common approach is to run one of the periodic modes to observe where volume has concentrated over recent sessions, or to use Fixed Range and Visible Range to examine a chosen area in more detail. The reference levels can be read together with your own method as areas of prior trading interest.

This is an analytical indicator; it does not open, modify or close orders. Please test it on a demo account first and manage your own risk. If you find this indicator useful, a rating or review is appreciated. For questions or feature requests, please use the Comments section of this product page.


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This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
Market Reversal Alerts Dashboard
Lee Samson
5 (9)
Indicators
This dashboard is an alert tool for use with the market structure reversal indicator. It's primary purpose is to alert you to reversal opportunities on specific time frames and also to the re-tests of the alerts (confirmation) as the indicator does. The dashboard is designed to sit on a chart on it's own and work in the background to send you alerts on your chosen pairs and timeframes. It was developed after many people requested a dash to monitor multiple pairs and time frames at once rather th
Institutional Blueprint MT4
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
Institutional Blueprint   (MT4) — Market Structure, Order Blocks & Risk/Reward Zones Institutional Blueprint reads the chart the way professional price-action traders do. On every closed bar it maps live market structure, marks the Order Block behind each move, and turns the most relevant block into a ready-to-read trade plan with a clear Entry, Stop Loss and three Take-Profit targets — drawn as a green reward zone and a red risk zone, so the trade geometry is obvious at a glance. Based on Sm
Advanced Indicator Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
Indicators
Advanced Indicator Scanner is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe scanner that works with hundreds of custom indicators available across the web including mql5 website market and codebase indicators. Advanced Indicator Scanner features: Scans your indicator in 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes. Monitors up to 2 lines(buffers) of an indicator. Showing of indicator value on buttons. You can choose between 3 alert modes:  Single symbol and timeframe Multiple timeframes of a symbol Multiple
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Three trades opened, three trades losing at the same time. That is usually not bad luck. If the symbols you traded normally rise together and fall together, they were always going to lose together. It looks like the risk was spread out. In practice the same trade was taken three times. The point of diversifying is that when one position loses, another has a chance to win. If the symbols move as one, that chance does not exist. This panel does one thing: it turns the positions you currently h
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Zhen Yu Zheng
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Three trades opened, three trades losing at the same time. That is usually not bad luck. If the symbols you traded normally rise together and fall together, they were always going to lose together. It looks like the risk was spread out. In practice the same trade was taken three times. The point of diversifying is that when one position loses, another has a chance to win. If the symbols move as one, that chance does not exist. This panel does one thing: it turns the positions you currently h
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